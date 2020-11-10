New Cars and Bikes in India
search

FCA And Groupe PSA's Reveal Logo Of Brand 'Stellantis'

The logo symbolises the well-known heritage of both the companies and the professional backgrounds of its employees working in all the regions.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
FCA and Groupe PSA are getting into 50:50 merger. expand View Photos
FCA and Groupe PSA are getting into 50:50 merger.

Highlights

  • FCA and Groupe PSA are getting into 50:50 merger.
  • The word Stellantis is derived from the word "Stello".
  • The word "Stello" means to brighten with stars.

The Stellantis name is not new to us. It was in July this year when we heard about it and got to know that two very popular car brands- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Peugeot S.A. (Groupe PSA) merge to form a new brand and now the logo has been unveiled. The logo symbolises the well-known heritage of both the companies and the professional backgrounds of its employees working in all the regions.

Also Read: FCA, Groupe PSA Merger Officially Named ‘Stellantis'

36vvsoj

The word Stellantis is derived from the Latin word "Stello" which means to brighten with stars.

The origin of the name is from the Latin word "Stello" which means to brighten with stars. The company says, "It is the visual representation of the spirit of optimism, energy and renewal of a diverse and innovative company determined to be one of the new leaders in the next era of sustainable mobility." The project is expected to be finalised by the end of the first quarter of 2021. Both the companies have been working on the paperwork and other procedures for the past one year. The new company will use the expertise, talent and knowhow of the two auto conglomerates to provide mobility solutions to its customers in the coming decades.

Also Read: Groupe PSA & FCA Company Stellantis Announces Board Members

Newsbeep
dccnfloo

The company determined to be one of the new leaders in the next era of sustainable mobility.

0 Comments

However, to provide a level playing field to all automakers, the European Union (EU) anti-trust regulators had launched a four-month-long probe in June on the proposed merger and had extended their investigation to November 13, 2020. Their concern is that the deal to create the world's fourth-biggest carmaker may hurt competition in 14 EU countries and Britain. The good news is that we can expect the brand to come to our shores as well as both the collaborating companies are already present in our market. While FCA is already operating through the Jeep brand, PSA is all set to make its foray in our market with the Citroen brand.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
FCA And Groupe PSA's Reveal Logo Of Brand 'Stellantis'
FCA And Groupe PSA's Reveal Logo Of Brand 'Stellantis'
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Tata Motors To Supply 25 Ace CNG Tippers To Vijaywada Municipal Corporation
Tata Motors To Supply 25 Ace CNG Tippers To Vijaywada Municipal Corporation
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Mahindra Thar AX STD and AX Variants Removed From Website
Mahindra Thar AX STD and AX Variants Removed From Website
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Spotted With 'Autoshift' Badging
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Spotted With 'Autoshift' Badging
FCA And Groupe PSA's Reveal Logo Of Brand 'Stellantis'
FCA And Groupe PSA's Reveal Logo Of Brand 'Stellantis'
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Tata Motors To Supply 25 Ace CNG Tippers To Vijaywada Municipal Corporation
Tata Motors To Supply 25 Ace CNG Tippers To Vijaywada Municipal Corporation
Mahindra Thar AX STD and AX Variants Removed From Website; Company Says Higher Variants More In Demand
Mahindra Thar AX STD and AX Variants Removed From Website; Company Says Higher Variants More In Demand
BharatBenz Bags Order for 20 AC Buses from Assam State Transport Corporation
BharatBenz Bags Order for 20 AC Buses from Assam State Transport Corporation
Hyderabad To Get A New Racetrack Soon With The Pista Motor Raceway
Hyderabad To Get A New Racetrack Soon With The Pista Motor Raceway
Maruti Suzuki Records 52 Per Cent Production Growth In October 2020
Maruti Suzuki Records 52 Per Cent Production Growth In October 2020
Vehicle Registrations Drop 24% In October 2020; Sees 5% MoM Growth Over September
Vehicle Registrations Drop 24% In October 2020; Sees 5% MoM Growth Over September
BMW’s Batman-Like Electric Powered Wingsuit Does 300 kmph
BMW’s Batman-Like Electric Powered Wingsuit Does 300 kmph
Diwali 2020: Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On BS6 Renault Cars
Diwali 2020: Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On BS6 Renault Cars
Mazda Posts Second-Quarter Loss, But Helped By Rebound In North America Sales
Mazda Posts Second-Quarter Loss, But Helped By Rebound In North America Sales
Nissan Plots Digital Course For Car Sales In A Post-Pandemic World
Nissan Plots Digital Course For Car Sales In A Post-Pandemic World
MotoGP: Joan Mir Takes Maiden Win In European GP, Extends Points Lead For World Title
MotoGP: Joan Mir Takes Maiden Win In European GP, Extends Points Lead For World Title
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Prices Leaked Online Before India Launch
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Prices Leaked Online Before India Launch
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Mahindra Thar AX STD and AX Variants Removed From Website; Company Says Higher Variants More In Demand
Mahindra Thar AX STD and AX Variants Removed From Website; Company Says Higher Variants More In Demand

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Prices Leaked Online Before India Launch
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Prices Leaked Online Before India Launch
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities