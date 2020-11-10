FCA And Groupe PSA's Reveal Logo Of Brand 'Stellantis'

The Stellantis name is not new to us. It was in July this year when we heard about it and got to know that two very popular car brands- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Peugeot S.A. (Groupe PSA) merge to form a new brand and now the logo has been unveiled. The logo symbolises the well-known heritage of both the companies and the professional backgrounds of its employees working in all the regions.

The word Stellantis is derived from the Latin word "Stello" which means to brighten with stars.

The origin of the name is from the Latin word "Stello" which means to brighten with stars. The company says, "It is the visual representation of the spirit of optimism, energy and renewal of a diverse and innovative company determined to be one of the new leaders in the next era of sustainable mobility." The project is expected to be finalised by the end of the first quarter of 2021. Both the companies have been working on the paperwork and other procedures for the past one year. The new company will use the expertise, talent and knowhow of the two auto conglomerates to provide mobility solutions to its customers in the coming decades.

However, to provide a level playing field to all automakers, the European Union (EU) anti-trust regulators had launched a four-month-long probe in June on the proposed merger and had extended their investigation to November 13, 2020. Their concern is that the deal to create the world's fourth-biggest carmaker may hurt competition in 14 EU countries and Britain. The good news is that we can expect the brand to come to our shores as well as both the collaborating companies are already present in our market. While FCA is already operating through the Jeep brand, PSA is all set to make its foray in our market with the Citroen brand.

