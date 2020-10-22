Ferrari Plans To Be In Top 6 For The Rest Of 2020 F1 Season 

Ferrari is used to be at the top of the grid, but this season is perhaps its worst one in 25 years. Charles Leclerc has scored just two podium finishes this year and other than that it has been quite a nightmare for the prancing horse. But now it seems some of the updates are working for the scarlet cars. Enrico Cardile, the head of the performance department at Ferrari has revealed that the team is planning more updates for Portimao and largely now he expects the car to finish in the top 6. “Only a couple of times this year have we been able to fight for a place in the sun on the second or third row, and our aim between now and December is to be consistently fighting for those places.,” he revealed.

We already introduced a few small modifications to the car's aero package in Sochi and added others at the Nurburgring. In Portimao we will have a further update, mainly to the diffuser, completing the programme set out over the past few months. The most important thing is to get confirmation that our development is on the right track. Indications from the past few Grands Prix are positive and we hope the same will apply this weekend. We have to consider that, more than ever this year, development is aimed at the following season. All the same, we still expect to see a performance improvement with the SF1000,” he said.

While many teams are now focussing 0n the 2022 car, Cardile revealed that Ferrari is focussing on the present as sixth place in the championship isn't something Ferrari can be proud of.

The Ferrari in the hands of Charles Leclerc looked improved at the Eifel GP

“I'm not joking when I say our aim is to make up ground this year. When we look at the standings, seeing ourselves down in sixth place hurts and we are well aware that it is not a position worthy of Ferrari. We absolutely want to improve, for us and for our fans who still support us with passion, even at difficult times like the ones we are going through now, said Cardile who was elevated has the head for the new formed group in the wake of Ferrari's disastrous beginning to the season.

Ferrari is also said to be working 0n a new engine for 2021 and it will spend its two tokens on the rear end of the car while also side by side developing the 2022 project.

