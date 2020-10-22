New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ferrari Plans To Be In Top 6 For The Rest Of 2020 F1 Season 

Ferrari is also said to be working 0n a new engine for 2021 and it will spend its two tokens on the rear end of the car.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Ferrari is bringing more updates in its F1 cars for the Portuguese GP expand View Photos
Ferrari is bringing more updates in its F1 cars for the Portuguese GP

Highlights

  • Enrico Cardile says that Ferrari will compete for the top 6 positions
  • Cardile feels that the team has found a development path
  • Charles Leclerc also felt the F1 car has improved

Ferrari is used to be at the top of the grid, but this season is perhaps its worst one in 25 years. Charles Leclerc has scored just two podium finishes this year and other than that it has been quite a nightmare for the prancing horse. But now it seems some of the updates are working for the scarlet cars. Enrico Cardile, the head of the performance department at Ferrari has revealed that the team is planning more updates for Portimao and largely now he expects the car to finish in the top 6. “Only a couple of times this year have we been able to fight for a place in the sun on the second or third row, and our aim between now and December is to be consistently fighting for those places.,” he revealed. 

ir0f2hscIn the 2019 season, the Ferrari car was the class of the field 

We already introduced a few small modifications to the car's aero package in Sochi and added others at the Nurburgring. In Portimao we will have a further update, mainly to the diffuser, completing the programme set out over the past few months. The most important thing is to get confirmation that our development is on the right track. Indications from the past few Grands Prix are positive and we hope the same will apply this weekend. We have to consider that, more than ever this year, development is aimed at the following season. All the same, we still expect to see a performance improvement with the SF1000,” he said. 

While many teams are now focussing 0n the 2022 car, Cardile revealed that Ferrari is focussing on the present as sixth place in the championship isn't something Ferrari can be proud of.  

c19bgb9k

The Ferrari in the hands of Charles Leclerc looked improved at the Eifel GP

“I'm not joking when I say our aim is to make up ground this year. When we look at the standings, seeing ourselves down in sixth place hurts and we are well aware that it is not a position worthy of Ferrari. We absolutely want to improve, for us and for our fans who still support us with passion, even at difficult times like the ones we are going through now, said Cardile who was elevated has the head for the new formed group in the wake of Ferrari's disastrous beginning to the season. 

0 Comments

Ferrari is also said to be working 0n a new engine for 2021 and it will spend its two tokens on the rear end of the car while also side by side developing the 2022 project. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Made-In-India Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch Date Announced
Made-In-India Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch Date Announced
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses The 1 Million Production Milestone
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses The 1 Million Production Milestone
Tesla CyberTruck To Get
Tesla CyberTruck To Get "Lots Of Improvements" Says Musk 
Bajaj Auto Profit Drops 19 Per Cent Y-o-Y In Q2 FY2021
Bajaj Auto Profit Drops 19 Per Cent Y-o-Y In Q2 FY2021
Romain Grosjean & Kevin Magnussen To Leave Haas F1 Team At The End Of 2020
Romain Grosjean & Kevin Magnussen To Leave Haas F1 Team At The End Of 2020
2022 GMC Hummer EV Revealed; Gets 560 km+ Range
2022 GMC Hummer EV Revealed; Gets 560 km+ Range
Ferrari Plans To Be In Top 6 For The Rest Of 2020 F1 Season 
Ferrari Plans To Be In Top 6 For The Rest Of 2020 F1 Season 
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Romain Grosjean & Kevin Magnussen To Leave Haas F1 Team At The End Of 2020
Romain Grosjean & Kevin Magnussen To Leave Haas F1 Team At The End Of 2020
Bajaj Auto Profit Drops 19 Per Cent Y-o-Y In Q2 FY2021; Registers Highest-Ever Volumes For Pulsar & KTM
Bajaj Auto Profit Drops 19 Per Cent Y-o-Y In Q2 FY2021; Registers Highest-Ever Volumes For Pulsar & KTM
Tesla CyberTruck To Get
Tesla CyberTruck To Get "Lots Of Improvements" Says Musk 
Made-In-India Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch Date Announced
Made-In-India Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch Date Announced
LG Chem Working On Triple Cylindrical Cell Batteries 
LG Chem Working On Triple Cylindrical Cell Batteries 
Jeep Compass Seven-Seater Spotted Testing In India
Jeep Compass Seven-Seater Spotted Testing In India
Cruise, GM To Seek U.S. Okay For Self-Driving Vehicle Without Pedal, Steering Wheel
Cruise, GM To Seek U.S. Okay For Self-Driving Vehicle Without Pedal, Steering Wheel
GM Sells Out First Year Of Electric Hummer Production
GM Sells Out First Year Of Electric Hummer Production
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses The 1 Million Production Milestone
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses The 1 Million Production Milestone
Ashish Gupta To Head Volkswagen India Operations
Ashish Gupta To Head Volkswagen India Operations
Renault India Adds 90 New Sales Points In Less Than A Year
Renault India Adds 90 New Sales Points In Less Than A Year
Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km
Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km
2022 GMC Hummer EV Revealed; Gets 560 km+ Range
2022 GMC Hummer EV Revealed; Gets 560 km+ Range
Made-In-India Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch Date Announced
Made-In-India Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch Date Announced
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
Renault India Adds 90 New Sales Points In Less Than A Year
Renault India Adds 90 New Sales Points In Less Than A Year
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses The 1 Million Production Milestone
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses The 1 Million Production Milestone

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Made-In-India Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch Date Announced
Made-In-India Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch Date Announced
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
Renault India Adds 90 New Sales Points In Less Than A Year
Renault India Adds 90 New Sales Points In Less Than A Year
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities