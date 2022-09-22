FixiGo And Roadzen Partner To Launch 24x7 Nationwide Roadside Assistance Services

Car repair and service platform Fixigo has announced entering a partnership with insurtech company, Roadzen to launch 24x7 Nationwide Roadside Assistance (RSA) services in India. This partnership will offer Fixigo access to Roadzen's network of workshops to expand service coverage in all Indian mainland states and foray into the roadside assistance segment. In return, Roadzen will get access to Fixigo's platform and the 500+ independent garages that are under it. The roadside assistance services will be accessible via a toll-free number or the FixiGo mobile app.

Under this new business initiative, Fixigo and Roadzen will offer RSA services like - on-call support, repair-on-spot, and towing for mechanical and electrical breakdown and accidental cases. The services will also cover vehicle repatriation services, fuel delivery in case of fuel run-out, minor on-site repair, battery jump-start, on-demand assistance, and key retrieval support. Additionally, customers will have access to added features, such as - hotel assistance, medical assistance, vehicle custody services, luggage transportation, hotel/house medical assistance during travel, remote location evacuation, chauffeur on-demand, replacement/courtesy car, to mobile application dedicated DID (direct inward dialling) numbers and real-time access.

Talking about the new initiative, Sami Shaik, Co-founder & CEO, FixiGo, said, "FixiGo's expertise in car repair and maintenance and Roadzen's industry-leading on-demand roadside assistance platform will transform the emergency response to vehicle breakdowns significantly through safe, convenient, and hassle-free solutions to customers." He added, "FixiGo is witnessing exponential growth across services. Our entry into roadside assistance will be imperative in widening our pan-India reach and growing our portfolio. With travel and mobility regaining, the automotive ecosystem is reviving to pre-pandemic levels. FixiGo is on track to achieve revenue growth of Rs. 60 crores by the FY2023."

Ankur Kamboj, COO, Roadzen, said, "We have been focused on building products that deliver a superior user experience, increase efficiency, and are easy to localise to new markets. By combining FixiGo's platform with our services, we are building upon a dynamic architecture that supports the Indian market's unique needs. We are keenly tuned into data insights into changing customer's expectations that enable us to add real business value while delivering a better user experience to end customers."

Fixigo says that it has steadily grown and achieved profitability in the markets where they are present and expect the new forays to contribute to 40 per cent of the revenue. The 12 cities it is currently present in include - Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Ludhiana, Ambala, Jaipur and Bengaluru. By October the company aims to be present in 3 more cities - Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad.