Honda Cars India To Launch Nationwide Service Camp From September 21

Honda Cars India has announced the introduction of a nationwide from September 21 to September 30, 2022. The service camp will be conducted at all Honda authorised dealerships present in 239 cities across India. During the 10 days service camp, customers can take advantage of the fixed-price periodic maintenance service, and get special offers on customer-paid BP jobs and general repair jobs. Honda says that this initiative is a part of the company’s efforts to provide an enhanced ownership experience to its customers.

Talking about the initiative, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India said, “Honda Cars India is committed to offer the best of Honda services to all its customers. The nationwide mega-service camp is a reaffirmation of our commitment. We want our customers to make the most of this initiative, get expert care for their cars and experience the joy of owning a Honda Car.”

Customers will also be able to avail of special offers on value-added services such as exterior, interior enrichment, anti-rust treatment and more.

During periodic maintenance services, vehicles will be thoroughly inspected, consisting of a battery check-up, electrical system inspection, suspension inspection and other crucial components. Honda Cars India technicians will also provide the best advice about the vehicle's health and diagnosis.