Ford India Ending Local Vehicle Production: All You Need To Know

Ford India has shocked the Indian auto industry by announcing its decision to cease local vehicle manufacturing. The company will no longer make cars in India and says that it will now focus on expanding the Ford Business Solutions team, as part of its major restructuring programme. Now, one of the main reasons why Ford took this decision is because the company no longer feels that it would be profitable to continue making cars in India. While Ford had planned to enter into a joint venture with Mahindra to avoid this situation, but that did not materialise. Now the company has finally decided to end its production operations in India, and here's everything you need to know about it.

Also Read: Ford To Cease Local Production In India, Shut Down Both Plants: Report

Ford is the latest carmaker to cease production in India, following companies such as General Motors and Harley Davidson