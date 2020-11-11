Ford Invests $100 Million to Build Electric Transit Van In Kansas City 

Like most automotive giants, Ford is no stranger to electrification and now it has invested $100 million in a factory in Kansas City, USA that will be dedicated to creating the electric version of the Transit van. The automaker is going all-in on electric cars and is electrifying its iconic Mustang with the new Mustang Mach-E and also an electric version of the F-150 pick up truck. This electric van is slated to announced officially this week. "Ford is investing an additional $100 million in its Kansas City Assembly Plant and adding approximately 150 full-time jobs to begin producing the all-new E-Transit on the heels of the all-electric F-150 announced in September; E-Transit arrives late 2021, F-150 electric 2022," said Kumar Galhotra, the president of the Americas and international markets group at Ford.

The Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype can be configured for front, rear, or all-wheel-drive layout, depending on the use

The Ford Transit is a popular vehicle which ties in with its strategy of using its iconic vehicles to push its electrification efforts. This also helps it to drive home the fact that it has superior technology. That being said, the Transit is not in the league of Mustang or F-150 which have become flag bearers for the segments they play on. Mustang for instance is the quintessential muscle car while the F-150 is the default pick up truck.

Ford F-150 will soon have an electric version

"We're taking our most iconic vehicles and using fully electric technology to deliver even more performance, productivity and capability for customers. We are building out the North American manufacturing footprint to support this growth. This is just the first chapter with more new electric vehicles and more investment to come," he added.

