Ford Patents Rear Facing Tailgate Seating System

Ford has filed a patent for a rear-facing tailgate seating assembly. The patent application, published on December 1st, 2022, showcases Ford's approach to rear seating arrangements.

Previously, Ford has filed patents for a seat assembly with a pivotable armrest and airbag, a liquid cooling system, a wet detection and mitigation system, a seat bottom-mounted airbag for pet protection, interchangeable seat cushions, and a fully automated seat positioning system.

As per the abstract from the USPTO filing, ‘A vehicle includes a cabin interior, a floor, and a deployable seat assembly. The deployable seat assembly includes a pair of deployable seat support assemblies, each having first and second pivot bars pivotally supported on the floor, a first rail coupled to the first and second pivot bars, wherein the first rail is raised and lowered as the first and second pivot bars rotate between first and second bar positions, and a second rail slidingly extendable from the first rail. The seat assembly has a seat supported by the second rail, wherein the seat faces rearward and extends rearward on the second rail as the second rail slides away from the first rail.’

According to the patent application, these inventive seats can be stowed away within the floor, allowing for flexible use of the rear compartment. When deployed, the seats can function as a rear-facing unit when the tailgate is down, and they are designed to slide forward and backwards along a rail, providing adjustable seating options. The backrests can be folded down or remain upright, with a footrest. Both a rear bench configuration and individual seats will be available.

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal