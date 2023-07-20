  • Home
  • News
  • Ford Patents Rear Facing Tailgate Seating System

Ford Patents Rear Facing Tailgate Seating System

The patent showcases a unique configuration where the third row of seats is positioned in the trunk area
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
20-Jul-23 03:50 PM IST
Img 1 (4).jpeg
Highlights
  • The seats can be stowed away within the floor when not in use
  • The rear-facing seats can double as a unit when the tailgate is down and offer adjustable options with sliding functionality along a rail, foldable backrests, and a footrest
  • The seats are designed to slide forward and backwards along a rail

Ford has filed a patent for a rear-facing tailgate seating assembly. The patent application, published on December 1st, 2022, showcases Ford's approach to rear seating arrangements.

 

Previously, Ford has filed patents for a seat assembly with a pivotable armrest and airbag, a liquid cooling system, a wet detection and mitigation system, a seat bottom-mounted airbag for pet protection, interchangeable seat cushions, and a fully automated seat positioning system.

As per the abstract from the USPTO filing, ‘A vehicle includes a cabin interior, a floor, and a deployable seat assembly. The deployable seat assembly includes a pair of deployable seat support assemblies, each having first and second pivot bars pivotally supported on the floor, a first rail coupled to the first and second pivot bars, wherein the first rail is raised and lowered as the first and second pivot bars rotate between first and second bar positions, and a second rail slidingly extendable from the first rail. The seat assembly has a seat supported by the second rail, wherein the seat faces rearward and extends rearward on the second rail as the second rail slides away from the first rail.’

 

According to the patent application, these inventive seats can be stowed away within the floor, allowing for flexible use of the rear compartment. When deployed, the seats can function as a rear-facing unit when the tailgate is down, and they are designed to slide forward and backwards along a rail, providing adjustable seating options. The backrests can be folded down or remain upright, with a footrest. Both a rear bench configuration and individual seats will be available.

 

 

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

Related Articles
Ford Teases Track-Only Mustang Dark Horse R With Exclusive Preview
Ford Teases Track-Only Mustang Dark Horse R With Exclusive Preview
21 days ago
Ford EVs Will Be Able To Plug Into Tesla Superchargers In North America From 2024
Ford EVs Will Be Able To Plug Into Tesla Superchargers In North America From 2024
2 months ago
Ford Withdraws Petition Seeking U.S. Approval To Deploy Self-Driving Vehicles
Ford Withdraws Petition Seeking U.S. Approval To Deploy Self-Driving Vehicles
4 months ago
Ford In $4.5 Billion Deal For EV Battery Materials Plant
Ford In $4.5 Billion Deal For EV Battery Materials Plant
4 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
8.4
10
Used 2019 Honda City ZX CVT for sale

2019 Honda City ZX

wishlist
  • 44,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
11.00 L
₹ 24,636/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner