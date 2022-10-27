Ford Puma EV Teased Ahead Of 2024 Debut; Underpinned By VW's MEB Platform

To celebrate about 47 years of Fiesta success, Ford posted a farewell video on YouTube which, however, gives us a small taste of the 100 per cent electric Ford Puma. The latter should take the place of the popular city car. In the short video, which was made to celebrate eight generations of the Ford Fiesta, a Puma can be seen hidden in the dark as it quietly leaves the garage after being loaded through a wall box. In an official statement, Ford of Europe boss Martin Sander confirmed that the Blue Oval would stop the Fiesta and at the same time also the production of the S-Max and Galaxy minivans.

By 2024, these models will be replaced by three new private electric vehicles and four new zero-emission commercial vehicles. Returning to the Ford Puma EV, for the moment we know that it should officially debut in 2024. The versions with internal combustion engines and hybrid will continue to be proposed. In addition, the Puma EV will be joined by two other Sport Utility Vehicles based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform.

There are no official confirmations now, but it is likely that the Puma EV was developed together with the E-Transit electric van. Moreover, it will be produced at the Ford plant in Romania. The factory in Cologne (Germany), where the Ford Fiesta is currently being assembled, will be transformed into an electric vehicle plant where SUVs based on the MEB platform will be produced.