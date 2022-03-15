Ford To Introduce 3 New EVs And 4 New Electric CVs In Europe By 2024

Following the European introduction of the all-electric Mach-E in 2021 and Mach-E GT this year, plus the launch of the E-Transit in the next quarter, Ford unveiled plans for seven all-electric vehicles to join the Ford family in Europe – three new passenger vehicles and four new commercial vehicles. Starting in 2023, Ford will begin production of an all-new electric passenger vehicle, a medium-sized crossover, built in Cologne, Germany with a second electric vehicle added to the Cologne production line-up in 2024. In addition, Ford's top-selling passenger vehicle in Europe, the Ford Puma, will be available as an electric version made in Craiova, Romania, starting in 2024.

Starting in 2023, Ford will begin production of an all-new electric passenger vehicle, a medium-sized crossover, built in Cologne, Germany with a second electric vehicle added to the Cologne production line-up in 2024.

“These new Ford electric vehicles signal what is nothing less than the total transformation of our brand in Europe – a new generation of zero-emission vehicles, optimized for a connected world, offering our customers truly outstanding user experiences,” said Stuart Rowley, chair, Ford of Europe.

Ford also confirmed that the first volume all-electric passenger vehicle to come out of the Ford Cologne Electrification Centre will be a five-seat, medium-sized crossover. In 2021, sports utilities and crossovers accounted for 58 per cent of all Ford passenger vehicles sold in the continent, up nearly 20 per cent from 2020. The all-electric crossover breaks new boundaries for Ford and would be capable of a 500 km driving range on a single charge, the vehicle, and its name will be revealed later in 2022, with production commencing in 2023.

An all-electric passenger vehicle - a sports crossover - will also be built at the Ford Cologne Electrification Centre means that electric vehicle production at the facility will increase to 1.2 million vehicles over a six-year timeframe. Investment in the new electric passenger vehicles to be built in Cologne is expected to be $2 billion. The investment includes a new battery assembly facility scheduled to start operations in 2024. To support Ford's vehicle electrification plans, Ford, SK On Co., Ltd., and Koç Holding signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding for a new joint venture business in Turkey. Subject to execution of a final agreement, the three partners plan to create one of the largest EV battery facilities in the European wider region. The joint venture would be located near Ankara and will manufacture high Nickel NMC cells for assembly into battery array modules. Production is intended to start as early as mid-decade with an annual capacity likely to be in the range of 30 to 45-gigawatt hours.

Ford, SK On Co., Ltd., and Koç Holding plan to create one of the largest EV battery facilities in the European wider region.

The investment the three partners are planning in the battery joint venture – including support from the Turkish Government – will directly benefit large and small commercial vehicle operators across Europe, reducing energy and running costs and providing a significant contribution to CO2 reduction.

From 2024, European customers will be able to purchase an all-electric version of the Ford Puma, Ford's popular compact crossover. The Puma was Ford's best-selling passenger vehicle in Europe in 2021, and the all-electric Puma will bring this successful new nameplate to an even wider group of European customers when it goes into production in Craiova in 2024. Additionally, the all-new Transit Courier, the popular light commercial vehicle, and Tourneo Courier, a compact multi-purpose vehicle, will also be produced in Craiova from 2023, with all-electric versions coming in 2024.