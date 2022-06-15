Ford Teases New F150 Raptor R Ahead of Debut

Ford has shared a short teaser video of its upcoming F150 Raptor R ahead of the model's debut later this year. Ford CEO Jim Farley shared the short video of the new F150 Raptor R tearing through an off-road course kicking up dust and dirt accompanied by the sound of the model's engine. Unlike the new F 150 Raptor that uses the company's EcoBoost V6, the Raptor R will feature a V8 powerplant under the hood. Reports suggest that the Raptor R will use Ford's supercharged 5.2-litre ‘Predator' V8 also used by the Mustang GT500.

Can't wait to share more details about F-150 Raptor R later this year. The V8 sounds amazing! #RaptorR pic.twitter.com/qTOxKvp1ll — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) June 14, 2022

The short video also gives a look at the styling changes we could expect for the new range-topping performance model including new bumpers and a new bonnet replete with a notable scoop. Other design elements such as the prominent wheel arch extensions and fat all-terrain tyres are in line with the standard Raptor. Expect the Raptor R to get all the bells and whistles from the lower-spec Raptor such as the off-road centric suspension with active damping, four-wheel drive, off-road modes, active valve exhaust, and more.

The cabin too is expected to pack in all the bells and whistles such as the 12.4‑inch all-digital cluster and a 12-inch centre touchscreen with Ford's new SYNC 4A connectivity, Bang & Olufsen sound system and more.

There is still no word on the power figures to expect from the V8 engine though the unit is expected to be paired with Ford's 10-speed automatic gearbox.