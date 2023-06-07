New Ford F-150 Shelby Centennial Edition Revealed; Develops Up To 789 bhp

Shelby American has revealed its latest creation, the 2023 Ford F-150 Shelby Centennial Edition. This special pickup truck pays homage to the late Carroll Shelby and gets several performance enhancements over its standard Ford variant - the F150 Lariat Supercrew, and is limited to just 100 units.

Under the bonnet, the Shelby Centennial Edition is equipped with a 5.0-litre V8 engine that delivers a robust 395 bhp. For those seeking even more power, an optional supercharger upgrade is available, boosting the output to an impressive 789 bhp.



Off-road capabilities are enhanced with F 150 Raptor-style Fox shocks, allowing drivers to fine-tune their truck's handling for optimal comfort or off-road performance. The interior of the Centennial Edition is upgraded with dual-tone leather upholstery, Shelby floor mats, and tinted windows. Each truck is assigned an official Shelby serial number, emphasising its exclusivity and collectability.



The exterior of the Shelby Centennial Edition features upgraded brakes, 22-inch alloy wheels covered in BFG all-terrain KO2 tyres, a Ram Air hood scoop, powered side steps, and a distinctive Shelby front grille.



In addition to its unique design features, the Centennial Edition retains the innovative technologies of the base Ford F-150. This includes the Pro Power Onboard mobile generator function, which allows users to utilise the truck as a power source. The truck is also eligible for over-the-air software updates, ensuring it remains up to date with the latest features.