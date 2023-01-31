  • Home
  • News
  • Biden Administration Officials Tout EVs At DC Auto Show

Biden Administration Officials Tout EVs At DC Auto Show

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi took spins in a Ford F-150 Lightning and a Chevrolet Bolt
authorBy Reuters
31-Jan-23 09:09 PM IST
Biden Administration Officials Tout EVs At DC Auto Show banner

Two senior Biden administration officials got behind the wheel of new electric vehicles (EV) Wednesday at the Washington, D.C. auto show to urge Americans to consider buying a zero-emission model.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi took spins in a Ford F-150 Lightning and a Chevrolet Bolt as they touted revamped $7,500 EV tax credits and new $4,000 second-hand EV credits.

The pair also sat and walked around other EVs produced by Toyota Nissan, Subaru, Hyundai and others.

They also highlighted that since President Joe Biden took office, companies have announced nearly $130 billion in U.S. EV investment including $56 billion in EV manufacturing and $72 billion in battery production.

"All these companies announcing they are locating now in the United States," Granholm told Reuters. "It's electric vehicles, it's the guts to the electric vehicle, it's the guts to the battery - the whole supply chain now locating in the United States."

Part of that shift to U.S. production is because new restrictions on EV tax credits are prodding automakers and battery makers to rethink production plans.

Zaidi noted hundreds of school districts are using federal funds to help buy EV school buses and the Postal Service has ramped up EV delivery vehicle purchases.

"We're going to see more and more parts of the economy align around this ambition," Zaidi said.

Congress has approved billions of dollars in new incentives, low-cost loans and other funding for EV production and $5 billion for charging stations.

The administration has come under criticism from some automakers and foreign governments for restricting credits to North American-made EVs and imposing new battery sourcing rules.

Some consumers are still confused about whether they will qualify for EV credits.

President Joe Biden has set a goal for 50% of U.S. auto production by 2030 to be electric or plug-in electric hybrid vehicles but has not joined California and others in calling for phasing out the sale of new gas vehicles by 2035.

Related Articles
Biden To Sign Bill To Boost Chipmakers, Compete With China Aug. 9 - White House
Biden To Sign Bill To Boost Chipmakers, Compete With China Aug. 9 - White House
5 months ago
Biden To Sign Bill To Boost Chipmakers, Compete With China Aug. 9 - White House
Biden To Sign Bill To Boost Chipmakers, Compete With China Aug. 9 - White House
6 months ago
Biden Will Push For Greater Oil Output On Mideast Trip - Report
Biden Will Push For Greater Oil Output On Mideast Trip - Report
6 months ago
Ford Teases New F150 Raptor R Ahead of Debut
Ford Teases New F150 Raptor R Ahead of Debut
8 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Honda City VX MT Diesel BS IV
2018 Honda
City VX MT Diesel BS IV
  • 30,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.5
10
9.45 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV300 W6 Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV300 W6 Petrol
  • 6,500 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
10.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Hyundai Venue SX (O) 1.0 iMT Petrol
Great Deal
2020 Hyundai
Venue SX (O) 1.0 iMT Petrol
  • 14,639 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
10.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line