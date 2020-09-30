New Cars and Bikes in India
Ford Trademarks The Name BaseCamp In India; Likely To Be A New Off-Road Variant Of The Endeavour

Ford India has trademarked the name BaseCamp, and it could be a new off-road specific variant of the Endeavour, which will come with features like - nudge bars, vehicle bonnet protectors, vehicle light bars, vehicle awnings, vehicle roof racks, vehicle snorkels and tow bars.

Globally, Ford offers the Everest (Endeavour), with an off-road accessory pack called the BaseCamp trim

Highlights

  • Ford offers an off-road-oriented accessory pack BaseCamp in Australia
  • The Ford Endeavour BaseCamp will get a host of off-road specific features
  • The Endeavour gets a 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine with a 10-speed AT

Ford India has recently trademarked the name 'BaseCamp' in India, and it could be the new off-road specific variant of the Endeavour. In Australia and New Zealand, the company offers the Ford Everest, the global name for the Endeavour, with an off-road-oriented accessory pack which is called the BaseCamp trim. Thus, it's possible, that the company is now planning to introduce the same rugged, off-road variant in India as well. If so, it will be the second special variant for the SUV after the recently launched Ford Endeavour Sport.

The SUV segment is growing fast, and more and more manufacturers are entering the full-size 7-seater SUV space. A segment, which was once dominated for the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, now also has the Mahindra Alturas G4, the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, and it will soon welcome the MG Gloster as well, which is expected to offer a range of segment-first features. So, in order to stay relevant, Ford had to bring in some changes, and this might be one of them.

t34ckim

The Ford Endeavour BaseCamp will get an accessory package with a range of off-road specific features

The trademark listing, which also indicates that BaseCamp will be an automobile accessory package, mentions a range of equipment, including nudge bars, vehicle bonnet protectors, vehicle light bars, vehicle awnings, vehicle roof racks, vehicle snorkels and tow bars. These are similar to what the Everest BaseCamp trim gets in Australia. The rest of the features are likely to remain identical to the top-spec Titanium+ variant of the existing Ford Endeavour .

l3arj33o

The company recently launched the Ford Endeavour Sport in India

Currently, the Ford Endeavour is powered by a 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine that is tuned to churn out 168 bhp and develop 420 Nm peak torque and is mated to Ford's 10-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The SUV also comes with a 4WD (four-wheel-drive) system and Ford's much-appreciated Terrain Management System (TMS) that offers different driving modes - Road, Sand, Snow/Mud, and Rock. Certainly, a much-needed feature for an off-road specific variant.

It's too soon to say when the SUV will be launched, but if it's happening this year, then we could expect the new Ford Endeavour BaseCamp trim to arrive around Diwali 2020, or maybe even early 2021.

