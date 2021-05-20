Former Mahindra MD, Dr, Pawan Goenka Joins Bosch As Independent Director

Bosch Limited announced in a BSE filing that former Mahindra MD, Dr. Pawan Goenka, has joined its board as an independent director for a period of 5 years with effect from May 21, 2021 till May 20, 2026. Goenka, who just announced his retirement from Mahindra and Mahindra, after a 27 year long stint with the company, spearhead big projects for the company. He helmed the development of the Scorpio, which since then has become a household name and even boosted the company's presence in the Commercial Vehicle space as also the pushed the electric vehicle agenda in the country.

From COO, to President to Executive Director to Managing Director, Dr. Goenka has donned many hats in Mahindra and it's this experience that he brings to the table at Bosch. As far as the automotive industry is concerned, he's helmed the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers and is the Chairman of the CII mission on AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

Goenka's appointment at Bosch comes after the resignation of Bernhard Straub, chairman and director of the company. Straub's resignation was due to change is the area of responsibility at the global level.

