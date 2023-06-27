  • Home
  • News
  • Bosch Deepens Ties With World Endurance Racing; Signs New Marketing Agreement

Bosch Deepens Ties With World Endurance Racing; Signs New Marketing Agreement

New deal will now see Bosch logos appear at race tracks during the season as well as feature on the series’ safety car.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
27-Jun-23 01:15 PM IST
Image4._1000x600.jpg
Highlights
  • Bosch enhances visibility through logo display on racetracks and safety car
  • Company already supplies hybrid powertrains for WEC LMHd race cars
  • New partnership agreement signed following the 100th Le Mans race

Tech firm Bosch, has announced a new multiyear marketing partnership with the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO), the organisers behind the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and FIA WEC. The new partnership will see Bosch’s logos now appear at select tracks during the World Endurance Championship Series as well as find a place on the safety car. Bosch syas that the new partnership will help expand the brand’s visibility in motorsports. The new sponsorship deal adds to Bosch’s already extensive portfolio in motorsports that includes Formula E and Japan’s Super GT500 race series.

"By teaming up with ACO, we continue to invest in our brand presence and will be able to expand it further worldwide," said Ingo Mauel, Head of Bosch Motorsport.

 

Speaking on the occasion, FIA WEC CEO Frederic Lequien commented, “Bosch has a long-standing tradition of competing in motorsport and their knowledge and expertise will greatly benefit the WEC – most specifically the hypercar category, where they are actively involved on the technical side. We are looking forward to working with the team at Bosch more closely and developing this relationship further."

Bosch is already an exclusive technical partner for the WEC. For 2023, the company has been the exclusive supplier for standardised hybrid powertrains used by the LMHd race cars competing in the hypercar class. These include the electric motors, inverter, hybrid control unit, and regenerative braking system.

 

The hybrid system offers exceptional flexibility, allowing integration with diverse vehicle and engine configurations, while maintaining an impressive level of performance. In adherence to current LMDh regulations, the system provides a consistent 50 kW output in drive mode and can reach up to 200 kW in recuperation mode. Furthermore, the hybrid system has been designed to be scalable, enabling higher performance levels when required.

Related Articles
Bosch's India Unit Reports Q3 Profit Jump, Warns Of "Challenging 2023"
Bosch's India Unit Reports Q3 Profit Jump, Warns Of "Challenging 2023"
4 months ago
Bosch To Beat Forecasts, Double Down On India - Report
Bosch To Beat Forecasts, Double Down On India - Report
6 months ago
Bosch To Invest $200 Million To Make Fuel Cell Stacks In South Carolina
Bosch To Invest $200 Million To Make Fuel Cell Stacks In South Carolina
6 months ago
Bosch To Beat Forecasts, Double Down On India - Report
Bosch To Beat Forecasts, Double Down On India - Report
6 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now