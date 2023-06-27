Bosch Deepens Ties With World Endurance Racing; Signs New Marketing Agreement

Tech firm Bosch, has announced a new multiyear marketing partnership with the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO), the organisers behind the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and FIA WEC. The new partnership will see Bosch’s logos now appear at select tracks during the World Endurance Championship Series as well as find a place on the safety car. Bosch syas that the new partnership will help expand the brand’s visibility in motorsports. The new sponsorship deal adds to Bosch’s already extensive portfolio in motorsports that includes Formula E and Japan’s Super GT500 race series.

"By teaming up with ACO, we continue to invest in our brand presence and will be able to expand it further worldwide," said Ingo Mauel, Head of Bosch Motorsport.

Speaking on the occasion, FIA WEC CEO Frederic Lequien commented, “Bosch has a long-standing tradition of competing in motorsport and their knowledge and expertise will greatly benefit the WEC – most specifically the hypercar category, where they are actively involved on the technical side. We are looking forward to working with the team at Bosch more closely and developing this relationship further."

Bosch is already an exclusive technical partner for the WEC. For 2023, the company has been the exclusive supplier for standardised hybrid powertrains used by the LMHd race cars competing in the hypercar class. These include the electric motors, inverter, hybrid control unit, and regenerative braking system.

The hybrid system offers exceptional flexibility, allowing integration with diverse vehicle and engine configurations, while maintaining an impressive level of performance. In adherence to current LMDh regulations, the system provides a consistent 50 kW output in drive mode and can reach up to 200 kW in recuperation mode. Furthermore, the hybrid system has been designed to be scalable, enabling higher performance levels when required.