VW’s Cariad, Bosch Partner To Test Automated Valet Charging Tech For EVs

The system combines Bosch’s automated valet parking tech with charging robots to self-park and charge EVs in parking lots.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 13, 2024

  • Tech eliminates the need to find a vacant EV charger and handling cables
  • System being tested in Bosch’s development parking garage in Ludwigsburg
  • System also allows for vehicles to self disconnect from chargers and vacate spot

Volkswagen's software arm, Cariad, and Bosch have partnered to test automated parking functions with self-charging tech for future electric vehicles. The system combines the use of Bosch’s automated valet system (self-parking of vehicles in select car parks) and automated EV chargers to guide EVs to designated parking spots and plug it in to charge without any human involvement - a charging robot takes over and plugs the vehicle in to charge in the designated parking spot. Upon completion, the EVs independently relocate to another vacant space, freeing up the charging robot for the next EV.

 

“By addressing these challenges, automated valet charging greatly increases customer convenience when charging electric vehicles. What’s more, the technology offers a range of advantages for automakers, charge spot operators, parking garage operators, and energy suppliers,” the company says.

Tech bundles Bosch's automated valet parking system with robot chargers to provide self-charging facilities for EVs

 

According to Bosch, automated valet charging addresses prevalent challenges in EV charging, such as lengthy queues at charge points, fees for delayed disconnection, and cable handling issues. The technology aims to significantly enhance customer convenience during charging as well as making charging points available more readily for the next user.
 

This advancement marks a significant step in the evolution of automated parking, integrating EV charging to streamline the charging experience and potentially reshape the landscape of parking and energy infrastructure.
 

Tech also allows vehicles to unplug when charged and move to another vacant parking spot.

 

Bosch and Mercedes-Benz previously collaborated on an autonomous parking garage project in Germany, while Volkswagen has been exploring robot EV charging since 2019. However, the technology showcased in this recent announcement represents a new iteration distinct from Volkswagen's earlier prototypes.
 

Manuel Maier, vice president of the cross-domain Level 4 parking product area at Bosch said, “Automation plays a key role in the mobility revolution and the transition to electromobility. Our two services – automated valet parking and automated valet charging – make the mobility experience much smoother for users”
 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal

# Cariad# VW Cariad# Bosch# Volkswagen Cariad# EV Charging# Autonomous Tech
