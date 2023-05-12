Geely, Changan Automobile Sign Agreement To Explore Developments In New Energy, Intelligent Mobility

The Geely Holding Group and Changan Automobile, two Chinese automotive companies, entered into an agreement to collaborate in the development of technologies across various areas of the automotive industry. The agreement encompasses a wide range of initiatives, including new energy technologies, vehicle intelligence, overseas expansion, mobility solutions, and industrial ecology. The overarching goal of this partnership is to bolster the development of Chinese brands, enhance the mobility experience for consumers, and facilitate the transformation and growth of China's automotive sector.



The signing ceremony included Fu Bingfeng, the Executive Vice President and Secretary General of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, Zhu Huarong, Chairman of Changan Automobile, and Eric Li, Chairman of Geely Holding Group.



The two companies will join forces on several fronts. This includes cooperation on battery cells, charging infrastructure, battery swapping technology, and the establishment of robust safety standards for new energy vehicles. Additionally, they will work towards developing a comprehensive new energy industrial ecosystem. With regards to vehicle intelligence, the cooperation will revolve around chip sets, operating systems, seamless connectivity between vehicles and mobile devices, the creation of high-precision maps, and advancements in autonomous driving technologies. The two companies will also explore supply chain traceability, digital carbon management, and carbon trading to accelerate the real-world application of forward-looking technologies.



Zhu Huarong, Chairman of Changan Automobile, said: "This strategic cooperation is a model of alliance between giants. Taking this as a new starting point, the two companies will play to their respective advantages and share resources to bring better services and experiences to global users and promote the high-quality development of the auto industry."

Eric Li, Chairman of Geely Holding Group, said: "We are now in an era of change centred around the limitless technological development, free and open cooperation across sectors and industries, co-creating and sharing. Geely and Changan will work closely together to increase investment and complement each other's strengths to create better experiences for users and accelerate innovation in the industry. We will work together to strengthen our core competitiveness and help Chinese automobiles rise up in the global automotive value chain as soon as possible."





Written By: - RONIT AGARWAL