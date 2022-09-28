German Authority's Probe Finds 'Abnormalities' In Tesla Autopilot - Report

  • Home
KBA has found "abnormalities" during its investigation focused on Tesla's autopilot function.
Reuters
28-Sep-22 01:07 PM IST
Germany's federal motor transport authority KBA has found "abnormalities" during its investigation focused on Tesla's autopilot function, reported WirtschaftsWoche business weekly, citing a KBA spokesperson.

While some of the problems found during the investigation, which has been running since the start of the year, have meanwhile been remedied, there are some outstanding ones where "further remedial measures are still being tested and secured," said the spokesperson, according to WirtschaftsWoche.

