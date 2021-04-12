carandbike logo
search

Goa Electric Vehicle Promotion Policy Aims To Make Electric Two Wheelers 30 Per Cent More Affordable

The proposed policy is aimed at reducing the cost of electric two-wheelers by almost 30 per cent when compared to a conventional petrol powered two-wheeler.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The policy has been proposed for a period of four years. expand View Photos
The policy has been proposed for a period of four years.

Highlights

  • The policy has been proposed for a period of four years.
  • It could bring down the cost of two-wheelers by 30 per cent.
  • It is applicable on all classes of electric vehicles.

Goa Electric Vehicle Promotion Policy has proposed huge subsidies for promoting the sales of electric two-wheelers in the state. In fact, the proposed policy is aimed at reducing the cost of electric two-wheelers by almost 30 per cent when compared to a conventional petrol powered two-wheeler. Two-wheelers constitute more than 50 per cent of the total vehicles bought every year in the state. The new policy is likely to be finalised within the next two months and it is different from the previous one which did not have a proposal for any subsidy.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Government Employees To Get Affordable Financing For Buying Electric Two-Wheelers

n0mgho5o

Electric two-wheelers may become affordable by 30 per cent in Goa.

Basically, the objective of the policy is to encourage startups and investments related to electric mobility and associated sectors such as mobility as a service (MaaS), autonomous vehicles, data analytics and information technology, in a bid to promote service units which would include electric vehicles (EV) and battery repair and maintenance stations. It is also aiming at promoting Research & Development, innovation and skill development within the EV sector. Moreover, the government already has proposed to setup charging stations every 25 km on highways and every 3km within city limits. Battery swapping and fast chargers are also included in this new policy.

Also Read: EV Start-Up Detel Launches Easy Plus Electric Two-Wheeler

bnmj6do

The new policy will  include passenger cars as well.

0 Comments

Then, the policy also states that all EV charging stations, both private and public, will have to adhere to the protocol approved by the Centre, as updated on October 1, 2019. It will have to meet the standards set by Bharat EV charger AC-001 and Bharat EV charger DC-001, and any other protocols as and when notified. If the state approves the policy, it will be applicable for a tenure of four years, following the notification after which it could be revised or extended. The policy will be applicable to all classes of EVs, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger cars and commercial light/heavy vehicles that are operated in the state with a Goa-based RTO registration.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Mahindra Thar Bookings Cross The 50,000 Units Mark
Mahindra Thar Bookings Cross The 50,000 Units Mark
Ather 450X, 450X Series 1 Deliveries Commence In Delhi
Ather 450X, 450X Series 1 Deliveries Commence In Delhi
Prince Philip's Coffin To Be Carried In A Land Rover Defender 130 Gun Bus Designed By Him
Prince Philip's Coffin To Be Carried In A Land Rover Defender 130 Gun Bus Designed By Him
Ather Energy Takes A Dig At Cred's New Commercial Featuring Former Cricketer Rahul Dravid
Ather Energy Takes A Dig At Cred's New Commercial Featuring Former Cricketer Rahul Dravid
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities