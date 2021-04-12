Goa Electric Vehicle Promotion Policy Aims To Make Electric Two Wheelers 30 Per Cent More Affordable

Goa Electric Vehicle Promotion Policy has proposed huge subsidies for promoting the sales of electric two-wheelers in the state. In fact, the proposed policy is aimed at reducing the cost of electric two-wheelers by almost 30 per cent when compared to a conventional petrol powered two-wheeler. Two-wheelers constitute more than 50 per cent of the total vehicles bought every year in the state. The new policy is likely to be finalised within the next two months and it is different from the previous one which did not have a proposal for any subsidy.

Electric two-wheelers may become affordable by 30 per cent in Goa.

Basically, the objective of the policy is to encourage startups and investments related to electric mobility and associated sectors such as mobility as a service (MaaS), autonomous vehicles, data analytics and information technology, in a bid to promote service units which would include electric vehicles (EV) and battery repair and maintenance stations. It is also aiming at promoting Research & Development, innovation and skill development within the EV sector. Moreover, the government already has proposed to setup charging stations every 25 km on highways and every 3km within city limits. Battery swapping and fast chargers are also included in this new policy.

The new policy will include passenger cars as well.

Then, the policy also states that all EV charging stations, both private and public, will have to adhere to the protocol approved by the Centre, as updated on October 1, 2019. It will have to meet the standards set by Bharat EV charger AC-001 and Bharat EV charger DC-001, and any other protocols as and when notified. If the state approves the policy, it will be applicable for a tenure of four years, following the notification after which it could be revised or extended. The policy will be applicable to all classes of EVs, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger cars and commercial light/heavy vehicles that are operated in the state with a Goa-based RTO registration.

