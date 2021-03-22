EV Start-Up Detel Launches Easy Plus Electric Two-Wheeler

Electric vehicle start-up Detel has launched one of the most affordable electric two-wheelers in India, the Detel Easy Plus, at ₹ 39,999. The company says the Detel Easy Plus is the most affordable electric two-wheeler in the country, and it can be pre-booked on the brand's official website, with a pre-booking amount of just ₹ 1,999. The B2C electric bike will be sold with a prepaid roadside assistance package across India, where in case of a breakdown, the customer can call a toll-free number, and a vehicle will be sent to the customer's location to tow to a service point within a 40 km radius. Over and above this, after sales service will be provided at the customer's home all over India.

The Detel Easy Plus is a low-speed electric two-wheeler designed for B2C usage

Commenting on the launch of the Detel Easy Plus, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, Founder, Detel said, "Detel is a homegrown brand for the masses, our vision is to be the most trusted low-speed two-wheelers manufacturer in India. We are offering a sustainable mobility solution to the daily commuting needs of an average user. We are poised to create a benchmark in India's transportation space at the most economical price range. We are driven by our motto #DetelDecarboniseIndia and aim to deliver eco-friendly products to all our stakeholders that add to their lifestyle".

The Detel Easy Plus has claimed range of 60 km on a single charge

The Detel Easy Plus has a high ground clearance of 170 mm, designed to tackle Indian roads. This low-speed vehicle is powered by a 20AH lithium-ion battery, and it can be charged entirely in 4-5 hours, and has a claimed range of 60 km on a single charge. The Detel Easy Plus electric two-wheeler is equipped with state-of-the-art technology that provides the best of performance and sustainability. Easy Plus is designed with metal alloy, powder-coated, and tubeless tires and is available in various color combinations such as Metallic Red, Pearl White, Gunmetal, Metallic Black, and Metallic Yellow. Besides this, the Easy Plus comes with a load bearing capacity of 170 kg and powers a 250 Watts electric motor which can propel it to a top speed of 25 kmph.

