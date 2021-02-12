Detel Easy Plus EV Range Unveiled In India

Detel has unveiled a new electric two-wheeler- Detel Easy Plus at India Auto Show 2021 in Mumbai, under the 'Detel Decarbonise India' initiative. The EV brand is all set to launch its new product by April 2021 and strengthen its portfolio in the EV market in tier 2 and tier 3 markets. The company claims that the Detel Easy Plus will be the best fit for Indian roads in this price range. It will be available in four colour variants which include Yellow, Red, Teal Blue and Royal Blue.

Detel is planning to strengthen its portfolio in tier 2 and tier 3 markets.

Commenting on the unveil, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, Founder, Detel said "We have been putting all the efforts to fuel the Electric Vehicles revolution in India. This auto show provided us the best stage to showcase the stunning creations of Detel's genetics. By supporting the Delhi government's initiative on Switch Delhi campaign, we have taken a step ahead to boost EV adoption by expanding its product portfolio in order to raise the awareness of EV adoption and help combat the air pollution."

Detel will launch the EV in four colour options.

Detel Foundation has also taken an initiative to provide a tree on the sale of Detel electric vehicles. Under this initiative, the company will provide a token of appreciation to the customers with a personalized certificate highlighting how their purchase from Detel India has helped to contribute to the environment. The certificate will also have a Geotag for the tree that has been planted in the name of that EV customer, which will help them to virtually visit the location of the tree. Detel is yet to share the technical details of the models which are expected to come out at the time of the launch.

