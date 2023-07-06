Chandigarh Revises Registration Targets for Two-Wheelers Amid Criticism

The Chandigarh administration has faced criticism for its push towards electric vehicles (EVs), prompting a revision of its annual target for non-electric two-wheeler registrations. While the union territory’s government had previously capped registration of internal combustion (ICE) two-wheelers to just 30 per cent for the current fiscal, it has now revised this limit to 75 per cent.

Just ahead of reaching the ICE two-wheeler quota, the Union Territory conducted a mid-term review of the policy before announcing the revised targets. The registration of fuel-based two-wheelers was scheduled to be prohibited in Chandigarh by July 6 with the 30 percent non-electric two-wheeler quota, about 6,202 vehicles, set to be met. The revised targets means that substantially more ICE two-wheelers can now be registered in the union territory though it also throws the city’s plans to move towards carbon neutrality in question.

The union territory was targeting 70 per cent of all two-wheeler registrations to be EVs in 2023-24.

In its bid to establish itself as a leading EV city with the highest vehicle density, the Chandigarh administration had unveiled its electric vehicle policy in September 2022. The policy aimed to gradually phase out fuel-based vehicles, including both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. By next year, the registration of fuel-based two-wheelers is to be completely prohibited, and the registration of fuel-based four-wheelers will be significantly reduced.

For each year, the policy set minimum targets for EV registrations. For 2023, the registration of fuel-based two-wheelers was expected to be halted by July 6 or 7, while the registration of fuel-based four-wheelers would be reduced by December. Based on the set objectives, the initial year of the policy aimed for a 10 percent decrease in new ICE four-wheelers and a 35 percent decrease in new two-wheelers compared to the previous year.

The targets for 2023-24 includes a 20 percent reduction in new ICE four-wheelers and a 70 percent reduction in new two-wheelers. By the third, fourth, and fifth years, the registration of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers will be fully enforced. Moreover, the registration of fuel-based two-wheelers, autorickshaws, and buses will be completely discontinued.

In the case of personal electric cars, the targets for 2024, 2025, and 2026 are 30 percent, 40 percent, and 50 percent, respectively. As for electric buses, the fifth-year target is set at 100 percent, indicating a complete cessation of registration for all fuel-based buses.

Representational images.

Source