Godawari Eblu Feo Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1 Lakh

The launch of Eblu Feo marks Godawari Electric Motors’ entry into the highly competitive personal mobility segment
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

23-Aug-23 01:48 PM IST

Highlights

  • Godawari Motors forays into electric two-wheeler segment with Eblu Feo
  • Introductory price (after FAME-II subsidy) is Rs 1 Lakh
  • Powered by a 2.52 kWh battery with a claimed range of 110 km

Godawari Motors has entered the electric two-wheeler space with the launch the Eblu Feo priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom including FAME-II subsidy). The company currently sells electric three-wheelers in India to cater to a growing demand of small-size electric passenger carrier vehicles in the country. The launch of Eblu Feo marks their entry into the highly competitive personal mobility segment and pits them directly against a host of other EV manufacturers, including some of the established players in the field.

In terms of looks, Eblu Feo follows a retro-styled theme replete with a round LED headlamp, large tail lamp and integrated turn indicators reminds us of some popular scooters from the 90s. It even features a broad footrest reminiscent of classic scooters from that era designed for the side-legged seating for the pillion, common in those days.



 

Talking about features the scooter offers kit such as a 7.4-inch digital colour display, ride modes, a reverse mode, a side stand indicator, Bluetooth connectivity with navigation assistance, regenerative braking and a helmet reminder as well. Godawari claims a top speed of 60 kmph for the scooter as well as a range of up to 110 km on a single charge. The scooter comes with front and rear disc brakes equipped with CBS.

The scooter comes with a 2.52 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Godawari says that the battery can be charged to full in 5 hours 25 mins with the 60V home charger provided with the scooter.

 

Godawari says the scooter is targeted towards families, although the storage spaces on offer are limited to a shopping bag hook and a couple of cubby holes. There is no storage space provided under the seat with the space occupied by the battery.

Deliveries for the new Eblu Feo electric scooter will commence from August 23.

# Electric scooters

