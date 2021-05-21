carandbike logo
Gogoro Viva Electric Scooter Registered In India

Recently, India's Hero MotoCorp partnered with Taiwan-based Gogoro to set up battery swapping network in India for its range of EVs.

Preetam Bora | Published:
Highlights

  • Hero MotoCorp recently joined hands with Taiwan's Gogoro
  • Gogoro will help Hero transition to the electric two-wheeler industry
  • The Gogoro Viva was registered in 2019, but may not be launched in India

Taiwanese electric scooter brand Gogoro has registered the Gogoro Viva electric scooter in India. The Gogoro Viva was first unveiled in 2019, and it's been available on sale in overseas markets. India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp recently joined hands, to create an electric vehicle ecosystem. The idea is that the partnership will help Hero MotoCorp transition to electric two-wheelers, while Gogoro will provide the knowhow and expertise in possibly setting up a battery swapping infrastructure in India. And Hero's range of electric two-wheelers could be based on Gogoro's existing EV platforms.

Also Read: Gogoro Partners With Hero MotoCorp To Help It Transition To Electric Two-Wheelers

53l2cn5g

The Gogoro Viva is an youthful electric scooter available in vibrant colours, and loaded with features

The Gogoro Viva is an electric scooter targeted at young customers, with vibrant colours and an unconventional but youthful design. The electric scooter comes with a claimed range of 85 km at 30 kmph, and is powered by a 3kW hub motor with 115 Nm of peak torque. The design overall is simple, but the Viva doesn't lack in features. It comes with LED lighting, a smartphone-enabled LCD instrument console, two ride modes, regenerative braking, and keyless ignition. With the battery swapping infrastructure, range anxiety won't be much of an issue, with riders being able to swap out a fully charged battery in a matter of minutes.

Also Read: Hero eMaestro Electric Scooter Spotted

33b7upq8

The Gogoro Viva electric scooter was registered in India in 2019

The Gogoro Viva was registered in 2019, so it's quite likely that things were brewing between Hero and Gogoro for sometime now. It's no secret that Hero MotoCorp is looking to get into the electric vehicle segment, and Hero's already been working on its first electric scooter in the form of the Hero eMaestro, a prototype of which was spotted last year. Registering or patenting a model in a particular market doesn't always mean it will be launched.

sechsn0g

Gogoro is known for its battery swapping technology, which may be introduced in India

Sometimes, manufacturers register the product for R&D, and for using certain technology and features in a different product, based on the product being registered. As things stand today, it's not certain if the Gogoro Viva will be launched as is, in India, or if Hero will be using its platform to develop its own electric scooter.

