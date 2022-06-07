GoMechanic Introduces Extended Warranties For Car Owners In 60+ Cities

Auto after-sales service and spare parts startup, GoMechanic has rolled out extended warranty packages for vehicles owners in India across 60+ Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The company says it is offering five warranty packages to customers – Authorised Warranty, 360-degree Protection, Engine Warranty, Suspension Cover and Brake Warranty. Prices for the warranty packages start from as little as Rs. 200 per month or Rs. 999 per year and will cover crucial systems such as the engine, suspension, brakes and more along with consumables and labour costs and wear and tear. The extended warranty packages have a cover for 1 year or 10,000km whichever is earlier.

“Our Extended Warranty plan is for users looking for hassle-free car ownership. It offers a flexible and affordable approach to users to handpick the type of warranty that suits them. Whether they are a mile muncher or an occasional driver, whether it's a new or pre owned car- we have the required Extended Warranty plan for them,” said Rishabh Karwa, Co-Founder, GoMechanic.

GoMechanic says that its warranty covers are valid for all Indian car brands and models with each car requiring to undergo an “exhaustive set of checks” before being approved for extended warranty cover.

Focusing on the 5 warranty packages, Authorised Warranty covers 25 car systems and 650+ car services and is described by the company as being similar to a Manufacturer Extended Warranty. The 360-degree Cover Warranty covers a broader 35 car systems along with “over 800 car services” and includes free pick-up and drop services. The company says that this package offers bumper to bumper cover.

Suspension Cover as the name implies is focused solely on the suspension of the vehicle while the Engine warranty and rake Warranty covers the named parts respectively. GoMechanic says that its extended warranty cover will also include roadside assistance in and around locations where the company is present.

Currently, interested vehicle owners can apply for extended warranties across 60+ cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Agra, Amritsar, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Kanpur and Meerut.