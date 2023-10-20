Login

BMW Motorrad Introduces Warranty Extension Package For The G 310 R, G 310 GS, And G 310 RR

The offer is also open to existing owners of the aforementioned models who have purchased the motorcycle post October 2020
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

20-Oct-23 09:18 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The package is priced at Rs 6,000
  • Becomes active after the standard warranty expires and remains in effect for 24 months, or 2 years
  • Covers the cost of repairs or replacements of mechanical or electrical components

BMW Motorrad India has unveiled an optional extended warranty package for its 310 series motorcycles. This extension is exclusively available for buyers of the G 310 R, G 310 GS, and G 310 RR, and it can be extended for up to 5 years, irrespective of the km covered by the motorcycle. The offer is also applicable to existing customers who have purchased the aforementioned models post October 2020. 

For a fee of Rs 6,000, customers can benefit from this package, which covers repairs beyond the initial three-year warranty period. It is essential to note that this extended warranty period becomes active after the standard warranty expires and remains in effect for 24 months or 2 years.

 

Also Read: BMW Motorrad India Sold 6,778 Two-Wheelers Between Jan-Sept 2023; Witnesses 26% Growth YoY

 

Here are some key terms and conditions to avail the extended warranty:

 

Regular Servicing: The motorcycle needs be consistently serviced by an authorized BMW Motorrad dealer in accordance with the manufacturer's recommendations. To avail of the services included in the package, customers must present the digital certificate and invoice copy provided by the dealer.

 

Service Records: One must adhere to BMW's service schedules for this extended warranty to be applicable. All servicing must be carried out by a BMW Motorrad dealer, and receipts must be retained to verify the service record in case of a claim.

 

Motorcycle Ownership: This extended warranty does not cover motorcycles owned by motor traders, garages, associated companies, or their proprietors.

 

Applicable Models: The extended warranty is applicable exclusively to the BS6 versions of the BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS, and G 310 RR.

 

Also Read: BMW M 1000 R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 33 Lakh

 

If you sell your motorcycle during the extended warranty period, you can transfer the benefits to the new owner, provided the sale is private and not through a garage, motor trader, auction, or similar company.

 

Also Read: All-New BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled; Lighter, More Powerful And Tech Loaded

 

The extended warranty covers the cost of repairs or replacement of mechanical or electrical components that experience sudden mechanical or electrical failure. Normal wear and tear or deterioration are not considered mechanical or electrical failures and are not covered.

Additionally, this offer is not valid for BMW motorcycles used in sporting events. For further details on the package, there is a comprehensive list of items available on BMW Motorrad's official website that are not covered by the warranty.

