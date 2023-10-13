Login

BMW Motorrad India Sold 6,778 Two-Wheelers Between Jan-Sept 2023; Witnesses 26% Growth YoY

Between January and September 2023, the brand sold 6,778 units in the country, witnessing a year-on-year growth of 26 per cent
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

13-Oct-23 07:31 PM IST

Highlights

  • BMW Motorrad sold 6,778 units in the first 9 months of 2023.
  • The company’s entry-level models – the G 310 R, G 310 GS and G 310 RR, accounted for 88 per cent of the company’s total two-wheeler sales.
  • BMW Motorrad also saw 36 per cent growth in the sales of its fully imported big capacity motorcycles.

BMW Group India released its year-to-date sales data for 2023. Between January and September 2023, the company’s motorcycle division - BMW Motorrad - sold 6,778 units in the country, witnessing a year-on-year growth of 26 per cent. Compared to this, the company sold around 5,379 units during the same nine-month period in 2022.

 

Also Read: BMW M 1000 R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 33 Lakh

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “We posted the highest growth in a decade last year and this trend continues in 2023 by posting the best-ever half-year sales and now the best-ever January to September sales as well. Our business strategy is playing out well and there are many important factors driving success for us." 

 

BMW Motorrad India says that the company’s entry-level models – the G 310 R, G 310 GS and G 310 RR led the growth during this nine-month period. Combined these three motorcycles accounted for 88 per cent of the company’s total two-wheeler sales. At the same time, between Jan-Sept 2023, BMW Motorrad also saw 36 per cent growth in the sales of its fully imported big-capacity motorcycles, especially the GS series. The company has sold over 10,000 GS bikes in India till date. 

 

Also Read: All-New BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled; Lighter, More Powerful And Tech Loaded

BMW says that it has also noticed increased popularity among consumers in the Sports bike category for its new bikes like the S 1000 RR, M 1000 RR and M 1000 R.

# BMW# BMW Motorrad# BMW Sales# BMW G 310 R# BMW G310GS# BMw G310 RR

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

