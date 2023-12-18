GoMechanic Partners With MoEVing To Launch EV Services for India's Fleet Operators

GoMechanic, an automotive service company based in India, partners with MoEVing to launch 'Electric Vehicle Services' tailored specifically for the country's fleet operators in the EV domain. GoMechanic service portfolio included only ICE vehicles, which is now expanded for EVs as well as for major industry fleet leaders. The company said in a statement that they aim to service and repair over 10,000 smart vehicles across India by the year 2024-25.

The suite of EV fleet services encompasses routine maintenance as well as major repairs, covering areas such as paint, tires, windshield, side mirrors, brake pads, and repair or replacement services. Also the company offers up to 40 per cent saving compared to current OEM service providers.

Earlier this year, the company successfully ventured into the spare parts and accessories market and introduced GoMechanic LUXE, specialised repair centres catering to luxury cars.



Commenting on the expansion, Mr Himanshu Arora, CEO and Co-Founder of GoMechanic, said, “We are glad to announce our major expansion in EV service space as we make inroads to a new category. Partnering with key EV fleet leaders and to service their fleet across India will provide the required support to the EV segment, which is a much sought after pursuit of the government. Further with our price competitiveness, GoMechanic promises to help our partners stay competitive and sustainable in this growing space”. As for the MoEVing the company has deployed more than 2000 electric vehicles and established 30 charging hubs nationwide.

Vikash Mishra, Founder and CEO of MoEVing, said; Our collaboration with GoMechanic signifies a critical step in advancing electric mobility solutions in India. This partnership allows us to combine our expertise with GoMechanic's established network, ensuring improved and expedited services for our customers but also a significant boost in the efficiency of our operations. This synergy reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled electric vehicle services, making sustainable transportation more accessible and efficient across the country”

