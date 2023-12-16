Login

Panasonic Energy Announces Partnership With Sila Nanotechnologies

The partnership aims at procuring nano-composite silicon anode material for lithium-ion batteries designed for (EVs)
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 16, 2023

  • Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., has announced the signing of an agreement with Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.
  • Panasonic will procure the silicon material from Sila's manufacturing facility located in Washington State, USA.
  • Sila's Titan Silicon offers higher capacity and also addresses the persistent issue of expansion during charging.

In a recent announcement Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., has announced the signing of an agreement with Sila Nanotechnologies Inc. for the acquisition of next-generation nano-composite silicon anode material for lithium-ion batteries for EVs.

The cornerstone of this partnership is Sila's Titan Silicon, a material developed by the company which offers higher capacity and also addresses the persistent issue of expansion during charging. The partnership claims to push the boundaries of battery technology by integrating Titan Silicon, as it has a ten times greater capacity than graphite. 

 

Also Read: Panasonic Slows Automotive Battery Production In Response To Weakened EV Market

 

Panasonic will procure the silicon material from Sila's manufacturing facility located in Washington State, USA. As of now, Panasonic Energy's dedicated focus is on North America’s local supply chain, in a bid to expand battery production. Looking ahead, Panasonic Energy is poised to establish additional partnerships in the region to further expand its silicon procurement network. 

By reducing the proportion of graphite in the anode material and integrating more silicon, Panasonic Energy expects a substantial boost in energy density. This shift is projected to result in enhanced EV performance, increased vehicle range, and reduced charging durations.

 

Also Read: Tesla Taps Asian Partners To Address 4680 Battery Concerns

 

 

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

