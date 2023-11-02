Panasonic Slows Automotive Battery Production In Response To Weakened EV Market
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 2, 2023
Highlights
- Panasonic confirmed a significant 60 per cent reduction in EV battery production compared to the previous quarter.
- The news of Panasonic's battery production cut had a negative impact on Tesla's stock, causing it to drop by 5 per cent on Monday.
- Earlier in the year, Panasonic announced its intention to supply batteries to Mazda and Subaru.
In its recently released earnings report, Panasonic confirmed that it has scaled back automotive battery manufacturing in response to low demand in the EV market. The company revealed a substantial 60 per cent reduction in EV battery production compared to the previous quarter during an earnings call.
Also Read: Electric Toyota bZ4X Joins The London Parks Police Fleet
However, to manage the excess stockpile of EV batteries, certain production lines have already been halted. Currently, domestic battery production in Japan accounts for 20 per cent of Panasonic's global output. Apart from Japan, the company manufactures batteries in China and the United States, with a focus on supplying battery cells for Tesla, particularly for the Model 3 and Model Y, in Nevada.
Umeda-san during the earnings call presentation said, “We are talking with many other customers,” he further added “We are thinking of many uses [for the battery capacity].” as quoted by CarExpert.
The news of Panasonic's battery production cut had a negative impact on Tesla's stock, causing it to drop by 5 per cent on Monday. During Tesla's Q2 earnings call, CEO Elon Musk had already warned about potential issues affecting the company's Q3 performance, including high-interest rates and factory maintenance disruptions.
Also Read: Zero Motorcycles Unveils Updated Zero DS and DSR models
Earlier this year in June, Panasonic announced its intention to supply batteries to Mazda and Subaru.
Written by: Ronit Agarwal
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16131 second ago
The Kia Seltos will now be more affordable starting from the HTX variants onwards but these variants also miss out on a crucial feature.
-13516 second ago
The new and improved layout means drivers will have to juggle more technical elements, faster speeds and better energy management.
-12200 second ago
Both the models are powered by 450cc, twin-cylinder engines
-5778 second ago
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to launch in India in 2024 and the latest spy shots show more details on the upcoming offering.
-3265 second ago
Celebrating Ather Energy's 10th Anniversary, the 450 Apex is also expected to sport tweaked styling and new colours
-3000 second ago
The RV400 is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh and is available for sale on Flipkart
-503 second ago
The double cab pick-up comes with a payload capacity of up to 760kg and will be joined by a chassis-cab variant in 2024.
-98 second ago
Customers can access these services through the KwikFix app
40 minutes ago
Launched last year with single-channel and dual-channel ABS options, the motorcycle will now be offered only in the latter variant, priced at Rs. 1.31 lakh
18 hours ago
The 70 Series from Toyota was first launched in 1984, and the latest iteration combines retro styling with modern technology.
18 hours ago
The updated Tesla Model 3 gets the “Active Hood” feature to reduce pedestrian injuries in the event of a collision
11 days ago
A YouTuber from Vietnam recently shared videos and images of his fully functional Cybertruck replica made out of wood and caught the attention of Tesla co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk.
15 days ago
While company chief Elon Musk was unable to meet in person due to health reasons, he expressed his honour in having the Indian minister visit Tesla’s manufacturing unit
21 days ago
Lucid customers will gain access to over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America.
1 month ago
It is the first time Tesla's charging hardware will be incorporated into an independent EV charging network