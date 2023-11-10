Electric Toyota bZ4X Joins The London Parks Police Fleet

Login

Electric Toyota bZ4X Joins London Parks Police Fleet

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has integrated the EV into its fleet
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

10-Nov-23 01:23 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Toyota bZ4X, integrated into the park's police fleet, serves as an emissions-free response car.
  • The car will now patrol over 28 parks, open spaces, and cemeteries in the borough.
  • Has a range of up to 411 km on the WLTP cycle.

The Toyota bZ4X has assumed its role as a response car for one of London's most active police teams. The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has integrated the EV into its fleet.

 

The fully liveried Toyota bZ4X is now on active duty, patrolling over 28 parks, open spaces, and cemeteries in the borough. Notably, it will play a pivotal role in community support during events like the renowned Notting Hill Carnival.

 

Neil Broad, General Manager Toyota One Fleet Services, said: “With its high quality, versatility and strong environmental credentials, we’re confident the bZ4X will prove its worth with the borough’s parks police and with many other public service fleet customers in the future.”

To facilitate the integration of the Toyota bZ4X into their fleet, the park's police team opted for Toyota's KINTO Leasing and Vehicle Management services. The vehicle, stationed at Holland Park, is dedicated exclusively to operational purposes.

 

The car is equipped with a 71.4 kWh battery pack and has a range of up to 411 km on the WLTP cycle. Its dual electric motors delivers a combined 212 bhp to all four wheels, ensuring a powerful and efficient performance for the park's police team in their daily operations.

Councillor Emma Will, Lead Member for Parks and Leisure said: ”We are committed to becoming a greener borough and being net zero as a Council by 2030 and the new car for Parks Police is another step in the right direction. All our vehicles in our parks are now electric and we’re looking to expand our fleet elsewhere. Toyota has worked closely with our Parks Police team to ensure we got exactly what we needed.”

