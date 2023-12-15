Login

Hero Motocorp To Up Its Stake In Ather Energy To Nearly 40%

The company plans to complete the acquisition by January 31, 2024.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on December 15, 2023

  • Hero MotoCorp plans to inject an additional Rs 140 crore into Ather Energy.
  • Hero Motocorp currently holds a 36.7 per cent stake in Ather Energy.
  • Ather Energy previously secured Rs 900 crore from Hero MotoCorp and GIC.

Hero MotoCorp is set to increase its stake in the Bengaluru-based startup, Ather Energy. With a strong belief in India's surging demand for electric two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp plans to invest an additional Rs 140 crore into Ather Energy, elevating its equity stake from 36.7 per cent to 39.7 per cent. The company plans to complete the acquisition by January 31, 2024.

 

This decision follows a prior investment in September 2023, when Ather Energy secured Rs 900 crore from Hero MotoCorp and GIC through a rights issue. Moreover, Ather Energy used the funds from the previous investment to fuel new product launches and expand its charging and retail network.

 

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp And Ather Energy Form Partnership For EV Fast-Charging Network

 

In FY2023, Ather Energy achieved remarkable financial growth, reporting revenue of Rs 1,806 crore compared to Rs 413 crore in FY2022. With 100,416 e-scooters sold by December 15, 2023, Ather Energy stands among the country's top three electric two-wheeler sellers.

 

Despite being a late entrant into the electric vehicle market, Hero MotoCorp introduced the Vida electric scooter in October 2022. This was after its competitors, TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto had forayed into the electric two-wheeler space with the iQube and Chetak EV respectively.

 

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Enter EU and UK With Vida EV Brand; Showcases Vida V1 Coupe

 

Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy have also partnered to create an inter-operable electric vehicle (EV) charging network in India. The aim is to establish a network that can be utilised by both Vida and Ather grids nationwide. The combined network will cover 100 cities and over 1,900 fast-charging points.

 

