New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 Supercar Unveiled; Successor To The McLaren F1

Legendary car designer and engineer, Gordon Murray recently took the wraps off the T.50 supercar. He says that the T.50 is the successor to the iconic McLaren F1. According to Gordon Murray, the T5.0 is engineered to be the most driver-centric supercar ever built.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Only 100 units of the GMA T.50 supercar will be manufactured

Highlights

  • Only 100 units of the GMA T.50 will be manufactured
  • Each unit is priced approximately at Rs. 23.12 crore
  • It gets a 4-litre V12 Cosworth engine which makes 654 bhp & 467 Nm

Gordon Murray is a legend in the global automotive scenario. He is a celebrated automotive designer and engineer and recently, he took the wraps off his latest creation, the T.50 supercar, which is said to be the most driver-centric supercar ever manufactured. The Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) T.50 is called such because it is Murray's 50th car design, in his career of over 50 years. Rather than being a track focussed car, the T.50 is said to be practical and offer everyday usability along with a mental drive experience.

6ck12lik

(The dihedral doors on the T.50 supercar look quite cool)

The GMA T.50 weighs just 986 kg, which is just a third of an average supercar's actual weight. In terms of an engine, it gets a 4.0-litre V12 Cosworth which is naturally aspirated and makes a massive 654 bhp at 11,500 rpm along with a peak torque output of 467 Nm at 9,000 rpm. In fact, the supercar offers up to 71 per cent of the torque from 2,500 rpm itself. The car has an insane power to weight ratio of 662 bhp per tonne. The engine in particular, revs till 12,100 rpm and is the lightest V12 road-going engine, weighing just 178 kg. The other highlight is the 6-speed manual gearbox, complete with an H-pattern gearknob inside the cabin.

lk2sqij4

(The T.50 gets graceful curves and no sharp edges on its body, save for the rear)

In terms of design, the GMA T.50 has polarised opinion on the internet. We think it looks like a 90s sportscar and does get an interesting design. The supercar is more rounded, gets curves and not edgy and radical like modern supercars and it is said to aid aerodynamics. The dihedral doors are yet another point of attraction on the car, opening upwards rather than outwards. The design up front is in complete contrast with dynamic and sharp rear. 

trb6iq1k

(One of the biggest attractions on the T.50 is the 400 rear-mounted fan which helps in generating downforce, reducing braking distance and adding close to 45 bhp to the car's total power output)

The biggest attraction on the GMW T.50 is the 400 mm rear-mounted fan which enhances the T.50's capability by inducing airflow under the body of the car and generating up to 50 per cent downforce, reduce drag by 12.5 per cent and add close to 45 bhp to car's power output. GMA says that the car gets six aerodynamic modes and it gets the most advanced and effective aerodynamics on any car ever built.

cr9km2do

(The GMA T.50 gets an H-pattern gearknob for shifting through the six forward gears. Quite cool, we say!)

The cabin too feels very familiar to the McLaren F1, with the driver seat right in the middle and two seats on either side. There is an infotainment system as well, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with Bluetooth connectivity. There is a premium 10-speaker audio system on offer too and decent 288 litres of luggage space. Just to give you a perspective on the size, the GMA T.50 is smaller than a Porsche 911. Plus, the supercar does not get wing mirrors so as to keep its aerodynamic and dimensions tight.

5ivbj44g

(The T.50 is the successor to the iconic 1992 McLaren F1. Like the McLaren, the T.50 also has the driver seat in the middle)

0 Comments

Only 100 of these cars will be manufactured and the deliveries will begin in early 2022. Most of the units have already been spoken for and each car is expected to cost about 2.36 million pounds or ₹ 23.12 crore. Once all 100 road-going units are sold out, GMA could look at manufacturing 25 hard-core track only units.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 Supercar Unveiled; Successor To The McLaren F1
Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 Supercar Unveiled; Successor To The McLaren F1
MG Gloster SUV's New Spy Shots Reveal Quad-Exhaust Tailpipe
MG Gloster SUV's New Spy Shots Reveal Quad-Exhaust Tailpipe
F1: McLaren Calls Paul di Resta As Reserve Driver For 70th Anniversary GP
F1: McLaren Calls Paul di Resta As Reserve Driver For 70th Anniversary GP
Toyota Ekes Out Weakest First Quarter Profit In 9 Years As Pandemic Halves Car Sales
Toyota Ekes Out Weakest First Quarter Profit In 9 Years As Pandemic Halves Car Sales
Skoda Kodiaq TSI Petrol BS6 Launch Delayed; Will Come In Early 2021
Skoda Kodiaq TSI Petrol BS6 Launch Delayed; Will Come In Early 2021
Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.98 Lakh
Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.98 Lakh
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050
Evoke 6061 Electric Power Cruiser Promises 470 km Range
Evoke 6061 Electric Power Cruiser Promises 470 km Range
KTM 250 Adventure Spied Testing In India
KTM 250 Adventure Spied Testing In India
Audi RS Q8 Bookings Begin In India
Audi RS Q8 Bookings Begin In India
Chinese Brand Motrac Unveils Design Copy Of Ducati Diavel
Chinese Brand Motrac Unveils Design Copy Of Ducati Diavel
All Things We Know About The Venue-Rivalling Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV
All Things We Know About The Venue-Rivalling Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV
Tata Nexon EV Now Available With Monthly Subscription; Charges Start At Rs. 41,900
Tata Nexon EV Now Available With Monthly Subscription; Charges Start At Rs. 41,900
MV Agusta, Akrapovic Announce Industrial Partnership
MV Agusta, Akrapovic Announce Industrial Partnership
2022 BMW X3 Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
2022 BMW X3 Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.04 - 11.67 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 7.49 - 11.79 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 29.99 - 32.99 Lakh *
Skoda Karoq
Skoda Karoq
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.39 - 7.85 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 5.99 - 8.34 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 29.55 - 33.25 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.89 - 8.19 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 2
x
All Things We Know About The Venue-Rivalling Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV
All Things We Know About The Venue-Rivalling Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV
Innovative Use Of Tractor To Milk Cows Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise
Innovative Use Of Tractor To Milk Cows Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise
Audi RS Q8 Bookings Begin In India
Audi RS Q8 Bookings Begin In India
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities