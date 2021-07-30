  • Home
Government Looking At Hydrogen As Potential Transport Fuel: Gadkari

The road transport and highways minister stressed that the government is committed for supporting green hydrogen and he will discuss the issue with the finance ministry and the Niti Aayog.
authorBy Ameya Naik
30-Jul-21 12:07 PM IST
Government Looking At Hydrogen As Potential Transport Fuel: Gadkari banner

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, when addressing a conference on 'Hydrogen and Gas Based Mobility' on Thursday said that the government is looking for prospects when it comes to green hydrogen so that it can be used as a potential transport fuel. A report in PTI also says that whatever concessions electric cars are currently offered with can also be provided for green hydrogen as well.

The report in PTI quoted the Union Minister ""We are also looking for prospects about green hydrogen as a potential transport fuel... Whatever concessions we are offering for electric vehicles, we can offer that concession for green hydrogen also."

c53aeuc

Tata has already been running tests with its hydrogen bus 

The road transport and highways minister stressed that the government is committed for supporting green hydrogen and he will discuss the issue with the finance ministry and the Niti Aayog. Hydrogen would prove to be the ideal power source for industries like refining, steel, cement, fertiliser, mining, and industrial heating according to the minister.

"We are working to bring about an integrated road map and create opportunities for alternative clean and green transport fuels like electricity, bio-CNG, LNG, ethanol, methanol, and hydrogen fuel cell," he said.

The minister also said with government supportive policies and initiatives, "we are confident that India will even surpass the target of renewable energy of 450 gigawatt by 2030".

