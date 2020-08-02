Groupe PSA Announces New eVMP Platform For Electric Vehicles

The efficiency of eVMP also lies in the optimisation of R&D and industrialisation costs

Groupe PSA is looking very closely at the electric vehicle segment globally. The group will launch from 2023, adding sedans and SUVs in different regions of the world. These vehicles will benefit from the new eVMP or Electric Vehicle Modular Platform. eVMP concentrates all the Groupe PSA's engineering know-how with 60 to 100 kWh of embedded energy and an optimised architecture that exploits the entire sub-floor for the battery.

The company will also bring out hybrid derivatives which will be offered in certain markets on the basis of this electric platform.

By restoring 50 kWh per meter within the wheelbase, it is benchmark in the electric vehicle market and will therefore be able to offer an all-electric range from 400 km to 650 km depending on the body. The company will also bring out hybrid derivatives which will be offered in certain markets on the basis of this electric platform.

The efficiency of eVMP also lies in the optimisation of R&D and industrialisation costs. This is achieved through the use of certain sub-assemblies and existing high-performance battery modules. In addition, the industrial process has been studied to obtain maximum synergies with the existing means in our plants, therefore limiting investments. In the same logic of making in-house electrical components, this platform complements parts developed and manufactured with Groupe PSA or with its e-motors or ACC Joint venture.

Nicolas Morel, Research and Development Director at Groupe PSA said, "This global platform will make it possible to offer a range of vehicles that are perfectly respectful of the environment, meeting the changing expectations of our customers and guaranteeing driving pleasure and safety on board, values that are the basis of the Group's reputation today."

