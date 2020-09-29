New Cars and Bikes in India
Groupe PSA Launches Eurorepar In India; Signs Agreement With GoMechanic

Eurorepar is present across 100 countries around the world, the range promises smart prices and quality products, regardless of the make and model of a vehicle.

Groupe PSA has announced the launch of Eurorepar, multi-brand, high-quality aftermarket products, in India. PCA India, the local entity of Groupe PSA, signed a sales and distribution agreement with GoMechanic, to support the sales of Eurorepar spare parts. Eurorepar is present across 100 countries around the world, the range promises smart prices and quality products, regardless of the make and model of a vehicle. These products, available for 3 or more year old vehicles, are aimed at customers looking for quality and value when buying spare parts. The first Eurorepar product line will soon be available to Indian workshops with high quality brake pads. 

Speaking to carandbike Roland Bouchara - Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing India - Groupe PSA, said, “In all the markets that Groupe PSA operates in we have Eurorepar and that's about building an ecosystem in India and also gaining the trust of customers by providing them with genuine and quality products. We will start with brake pads and soon move on to providing multiple product lines like wiper blades, filters (air, oil & fuel), brake discs, coolant, grease & lubricants, thus building a strong product portfolio of service & repair parts.”

The company will start to provide brake pads and soon move on to providing multiple product lines 

The parts will be available in India, through GoMechanic workshops and retailers in 15 major cities in the country. As per the agreement, PCA India will provide the Eurorepar parts to GoMechanic, who will then distribute the parts through its warehouses and parts distribution logistics platform to all the workshops and retailers within its network. Groupe PSA will provide support in terms of marketing, training, brand building, besides providing a very strong product range.

Go Mechanic has more than 350 workshops across the country and the Eurorepar brand of products will be available in all of them soon. 

Speaking on the partnership, Amit Bhasin - Cofounder - GoMechanic, said, “This partnership bodes well for us as we strive to provide superior quality service and parts at an affordable price to our customers. This could not have come at a better time as we are rapidly expanding our service centres in the country. Our digital presence too helps in times like today and that gives us a big boost when it comes to reaching the right customer.”
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

