Peugeot To Preview Electric Future With New Inception Concept At CES 2023

Peugeot will reveal a new all-electric concept at the CES 2023 in Las Vegas. The new concept, branded the Inception, will preview the company’s all-electric future as it pushes towards greater electrification. The concept will sit on a dedicated EV platform with the company saying that it will showcase how the brand will “re-invent the whole automobile experience”.

“We will also continue to rapidly electrify our range and will launch no less than 5 full electric models within the next 2 years. This means that PEUGEOT will already have a 100% electric offer for all models in 2025. At the same time, we are preparing the launches of PEUGEOT’s next generation of e-Native models - based on new platforms designed for pure electric vehicles. This is what will be demonstrated by the PEUGEOT INCEPTION Concept that we will reveal in the weeks to come. Its name says it all: the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT will open the new 100% electric era for the PEUGEOT Brand with a promise: As early as 2030, 100% of the PEUGEOT models sold in Europe will be 100% electric,” said Peugeot CTO Linda Jackson.

The new EV concept with also debut a new design direction for the brand one that will feature on future dedicated EVs. The company says that the new design direction will retain some of the brand’s design signatures such as the “feline posture” and the three-claw light signatures.

The company says that the concept will also be a showcase a “profoundly redesigned” interior space “re-shaping driving gestures around the next generation of the Peugeot i-Cockpit and creating new digital and physical experiences.”

The company has not yet revealed any hints at the upcoming model's design with the only teaser available just displaying the concept's name. Expect more details on the concept to emerge closer to the model's debut.