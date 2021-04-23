carandbike logo
Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Revival To Be Introduced

The Electra Glide Revival will be the first of an upcoming "Icons Collection" from Harley-Davidson, and will be launched in the US as a limited edition model.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
The H-D Electra Glide Revival will be part of the new limited edition Icons Collection

Highlights

  • The Electra Glide Revival will be part of the Harley Icons Collection
  • The Icons Collection will be a limited edition model
  • Only 1,500 units will be made of the H-D Electra Glide Revival

Harley-Davidson has confirmed a limited edition model to be called the Electra Glide Revival. The 'Revival' name has been rumoured to be in the works for a few months now, and has been teased both on Environment Protection Agency (EPA) filings, as well as official teaser images. And now, Harley-Davidson has confirmed that the Revival will be launched later this month as a limited edition model, as part of what the company calls the "Icons Collection." The company has confirmed that the new Icons Collection will be released on April 26, 2021.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Reports Positive Q1 Results For 2021

Speaking of the special Icons Collection, Harley-Davidson Chairman, President and CEO, Jochen Zeitz said, "Icons will be extraordinary adaptations of production motorcycles which look to our storied past and bright future."

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 India Launch Details Revealed

A teaser image of the H-D Electra Glide Revival shows a similar profile to the current Electra Glide Standard

Only 1,500 units will be made of each icon, with one or two icon models selected each year, with the Electra Glide Revival being this year's icon. In fact, Harley-Davidson's Q1 results presentation shows a teaser image of the Revival, which shows part of a fuel tank console with the name "Revival" prominently displayed, but also with "Electra Glide" above it, confirming the Electra Glide Revival as the model name.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Features & Tech Explained

A teaser image, of a silhouette shows the bike in profile, and it does look like the current Electra Glide Standard, with a batwing fairing, large front fender and hard cases. But there are some minor changes, like the spoked wheels, additional trim on the fender, and a flatter seat with the Electra Glide grab rail. Despite the retro theme, the Electra Glide Revival will be powered by the new Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

