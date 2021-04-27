2021 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Revival Unveiled In The US

The Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Special is the first model in the Icons Collection

Harley-Davidson has announced details of the new Electra Glide Revival, which makes its debut as the first limited edition model in the brand's Icons Collection. The Icons Collection will offer limited-edition models once a year, with one or two models with a single production run. The retro-classic Electra Glide Revival model is limited to only 1,500 units and will be available in late April 2021, in the US. Only one colour scheme will be offered for the limited edition Electra Glide Special.

"I am proud to introduce our new limited production Icons Collection, a series of extraordinary adaptations of production motorcycles which look to our storied past and bright future," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson.

The Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Special is inspired by the 1969 Electra Glide with its distinct batwing fairing, and will receive a two-tone paint scheme in Hi-Fi Blue and Black Denim, Birch White painted fairing and saddlebags, and wide white sidewall tyres with chrome steel laced wheels.

The Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Revival is inspired by the 1969 Electra Glide, but features a completely modern engine and electronics

The Electra Glide Special though is powered by the latest 1,868 cc, Milwaukee-Eight 114 v-twin engine paired to a 6-speed transmission. The engine makes 160 Nm of peak torque at 3,250 rpm. Each of the 1,500 Electra Glide Special motorcycles will carry a unique serial number and certificate. Despite the classic styling cues, the bike will be built around a new single-spar Harley-Davidson touring frame with rigid backbone design, and will come with all the latest rider safety enhancements, including cornering ABS, traction control, drag-torque slip control system and hill-hold control.

