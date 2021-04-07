carandbike logo
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 India Launch Details Revealed

Harley-Davidson India, under its new business operational plan with Hero MotoCorp, has listed June 2021 as the launch date for the Pan America 1250.

Highlights

  • The H-D Pan America 1250 will be launched in India by June 2021
  • Both the standard and Pan America 1250 Special variants will be launched
  • The Pan America 1250 is Harley-Davidson's first adventure touring model

Harley-Davidson India may launch its first adventure touring motorcycle, the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 as early as June 2021. The H-D India website lists availability of the Pan America 1250 in India as June 2021, and both variants, the standard Pan America 1250, as well as the Pan America 1250 Special are listed on the brand's India website. The two models will have different colours, and also have slightly different features, the most obvious being the presence of semi-active electronic suspension on the Special, and the unique Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) feature.

ndnqrum8

(The Pan America 1250 gets a 1,252 cc Revolution Max V-Twin engine, making 150 bhp and 127 Nm)

The mechanicals remain the same with both variants powered by the 1,252 cc, Revolution Max 1250 liquid-cooled, v-twin engine, which makes 150 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 127 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The Pan America 1250 Special gets semi-active suspension along with vehicle load control, tyre pressure monitoring system, standard centre stand, adjustable rear brake pedal, Aluminium skid-plate, heated hand grips, steering damper, adaptive ride height and tubeless spoked wheels.

jgb2uh1c

The Pan America is Harley-Davidson's first foray into the adventure motorcycle space

Both the H-D Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special come with cornering optimised technologies, which match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking. Cornering ABS, cornering enhanced electronically linked braking, cornering traction control system, cornering drag-torque slip control system and hill hold control all work to offer better control and dynamics of the Pan America 1250.

9s3gj39g

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250's Adaptive Ride Height system can lower the seat height when stopped

0 Comments

Five ride modes are offered on the base model of the Pan America 1250; four are pre-programmed and one can be customised. The pre-programmed modes are Road, Sport, Rain, Off-Road and Off-Road Plus, each with specific combination of power delivery, engine braking and cornering functions on traction, and ABS. The Pan America 1250 Special has two additional modes that can be customised by the owner. Prices in India for the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 are expected to begin at around ₹ 20 lakh (Ex-showroom).

