Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Wins Best Bike At Bangkok Motor Show

The H-D Pan America 1250 has been awarded the Best Bike at the Bangkok International Motor Show 2021, which concluded on April 4, 2021.

The H-D Pan America 1250 will be launched in India later in 2021 expand View Photos
The H-D Pan America 1250 will be launched in India later in 2021

Highlights

  • The Harley-Davidson Pan America will be launched in India later this year
  • The Pan America 1250 is Harley-Davidson's first adventure motorcycle
  • H-D Pan America offers cornering ABS, traction control and other features

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, Harley-Davidson's first adventure touring bike, has received the Best Bike award at the Bangkok International Motor Show 2021, which concluded on April 4, 2021. The Pan America 1250 will be launched in India in the next few months, with Harley's new business model in India with Hero MotoCorp. The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 will be launched in two variants, with the top-spec Pan America 1250 Special featuring Adaptive Ride Height (ARH), the first for any motorcycle. So far, there's no clarity on when the H-D Pan America 1250 will be launched in India, but we expect to see it launched in India sooner than the end of 2021, after Harley-Davidson smoothens out its business restructuring with Hero MotoCorp.

The H-D Pan America is powered by a 1,252 cc Revolution Max V-Twin which is first of its kind from the company. The engine is liquid-cooled and it makes 150 bhp at 9,000 rpm along with 127 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Harley claims that the Pan America 1250 has a fuel efficiency of 48 miles per gallon or 20.4 kmpl. The Pan America will be available in two variants, Standard and Special. The Pan America 1250 Special gets semi-active suspension along with vehicle load control, tyre pressure monitoring system, standard centre stand, adjustable rear brake pedal, Aluminium skid-plate, heated hand grips, steering damper, adaptive ride height and tubeless spoked wheels. The colour options are different on both motorcycle variants as well.

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250's Adaptive Ride Height system can lower the seat height when stopped

The most significant change on the Pan America Special though is the introduction of Adaptive Ride Height (ARH), which Harley-Davidson says is a first for any motorcycle. The system works by lowering the motorcycle when it comes to a stop. So, when the bike is being ridden, the seat height is normal 890 mm height, with unladen ground clearance of 175 mm. But the Adaptive Ride Height system will lower the seat height to 855 mm when the bike comes to a halt. And the ARH can also be optimised by settings through which the rider to suit his own needs. Prices for the Pan America 1250 in India are expected to be around ₹ 20 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the standard variant.

