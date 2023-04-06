Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Joins India Line-Up For 2023; Priced At Rs 18.29 Lakh

American motorcycling giant Harley-Davidson has unveiled its India portfolio for 2023, which comprises nine motorcycles spread over four model families. Almost all of these bikes were also available for purchase in India previously, but the latest inclusion for 2023 is the Harley-Davidson Nightster Special, which is the third model in the Sportster family that is on sale in India. There are no mechanical changes made to the 2023 Harleys, and the only differences are visual in nature.

(All prices mentioned in the story are ex-showroom, Delhi)



2023 Harley-Davidson Sportster range for India

The Nightster Special joins the Nightster and the Sportster S models in India. As before, the Nightster remains the entry point to Harley ownership in India, priced at Rs 17.49 lakh. At Rs 18.29 lakh, the Nightster Special costs Rs 80,000 more, but packs a front cowl, a pillion seat and pillion foot pegs, all of which are missing from the standard Nightster.

The Nightster remains the entry-level Harley-Davidson motorcycle in India.



Additionally, the Nightster Special (which is slightly heavier, at 225 kg) is available in four colours, as opposed to two for the standard model. The Sportster S, meanwhile, bears a sticker price of Rs 18.79 lakh.

2023 Harley-Davidson Softail range for India

In its cruiser department, Harley-Davidson is offering three Softail bikes for 2023 – the Fat Bob 114, Fat Boy 114 and the Heritage Classic. Of these, the Fat Bob 114 remains the most accessible Softail (at Rs 20.49 lakh), but it is the only one of the trio to not be available with the special 120th Anniversary Edition paint scheme.

Heirloom Red Fade paint scheme adds Rs 1.5 lakh to the Fat Boy 114's price.

The Fat Boy 114 is priced at Rs 24.49 lakh, while the Heritage Classic costs Rs 26.59 lakh. Choosing the special ‘Heirloom Red Fade’ paint scheme for the Fat Boy will add a cool Rs 1.50 lakh to its price, while the same will cost Rs 90,000 for the Heritage Classic.

Base variant of the Pan America 1250 has been replaced with the ‘Special’ variant.

2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special

For 2023, there is no standard Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, as it has been replaced by the ‘Special’ variant. It’s priced at Rs 24.49 lakh, and like before, can also be specced with wire-spoke wheels (gets cast wheels as standard). Choosing a dual-tone paint scheme to go with the wire-spoke wheels will, however, add Rs 1.70 lakh to the bike’s price.

2023 Harley-Davidson Touring range for India

Rounding off the portfolio for 2023 are the heavy-hitters in the Harley-Davidson Touring family – the Street Glide Special and Road Glide Special. The Street Glide Special is priced at Rs 37.49 lakh, and the Road Glide Special, at Rs 40.49 lakh, is the most expensive Harley you can buy in India.

The Road Glide, at Rs 40.49 lakh, is the priciest Harley on sale in India.

However, buyers can inflate those prices further by choosing the 120th Anniversary Edition paint scheme, which will add Rs 2.50 lakh to the Street Glide’s price, and a full Rs 3 lakh to the Road Glide’s price.



For those hoping for a more affordable Harley-Davidson, there’s good news – the new, entry-level offering from Harley, developed in conjunction with Hero MotoCorp, has been seen for the first time ahead of its market launch, which is expected to take place sometime in the second half of 2023.