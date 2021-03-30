Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Features & Tech Explained

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is the first adventure-touring model from the iconic American motorcycle brand. We already know the specs, and we've seen how the new Pan America 1250 looks, both in pictures and video. But now, it's time to take a deeper dive into what is the kind of technology the first ADV from Harley-Davidson packs. First off, the Pan America 1250 is powered by the Harley-Davidson Revolution Max engine, which is the first of its kind from the company. The liquid-cooled 1,252 cc v-twin makes 150 bhp at 9,000 rpm, along with 127 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm.

Also Read: H-D Pan America 1250 Production Begins; India Launch Likely In A Few Months

The Harley-Davidson Pan America is the company's first ever adventure touring motorcycle

Launched in two variants, the Pan America 1250 and the Pan America 1250 Special, boast of several features, including cornering rider safety electronics, a 6.8-inch full-colour TFT instrument console with satellite navigation, smartphone connectivity, as well as semi-active suspension with Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) on the Pan America 1250 Special model. Here's a look at all the features, and technology that the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 will come with, once it's launched in India.

Also Read: 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Announced Globally

There will be two variants of the Pan America 1250 on sale - a base variant and Special

Semi-Active Suspension

The H-D Pan America 1250 Special gets electronically adjustable semi-active front and rear suspension. The system uses data provided by sensors on the Pan America 1250 Special, and the suspension automatically controls damping to suit the prevailing conditions and riding activity. Suspension components are by Showa, and feature 190 mm of travel both front and rear. The control software on the suspension is by Harley-Davidson. Front suspension is 47 mm inverted Showa balance free forks with semi-active control, while rear suspension is Showa balance free rear cushion lite coil-over shock with electronic preload control and semi-active damping control.

Semi-active suspension from Showa is only available in the top-spec Pan America Special variant

The Vehicle Loading Control system senses the weight of the rider, a passenger and luggage to select optimal suspension sag by automatically adjusting rear preload. The Semi-Active Suspension system reacts to suspension position, vehicle speed, vertical acceleration of the motorcycle, roll angle, roll rate, rider applied throttle, and applied brake torque alongside the selected Ride Mode to maintain the desired motorcycle comfort. The Semi-Active Suspension system features five pre-programmed profiles

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250's Adaptive Ride Height system can lower the seat height when stopped

Adaptive Ride Height

The Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) is also offered only on the Pan America 1250 Special, because it requires the semi-active electronic suspension available in the Special model. The system lowers the seat height when in a stopped position, while maintaining optimal ride height when the motorcycle is in motion. In other words, the system allows a rider to mount the Pan America 1250 with ease, and to confidently put both feet down when stopping by lowering the seat height.

The ARH system does not compromise on suspension travel during riding

The system does not compromise on suspension travel, and does not compromise lean angle, ground clearance or ride quality. There are four selectable Adaptive Ride Height modes, Auto Mode, Short Delay or Long Delay modes and Locked mode. The auto mode automatically lowers the suspension, determining on factors such as aggressive braking. The delayed mode delays the lowering function until the motorcycle has come to a stop, so that ride height is maintained while the motorcycle is moving at low speeds.

A range of cornering functions offer IMU-assisted electronics, including cornering ABS, and cornering traction control

Cornering Functions

Both the H-D Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special come with cornering optimised technologies, which match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking. Cornering ABS, cornering enhanced electronically linked braking, cornering traction control system, cornering drag-torque slip control system and hill hold control all work to offer better control and dynamics of the Pan America 1250.

The H-D Pan America 1250 offers all the electronic nannies associated with a modern motorcycle

An inertial measurement unit, or IMU, measures and reports the motorcycle lean angle as it navigates a turn. Because many motorcycles have different size front and rear tires, when the motorcycle leans into a turn the wheels begin to rotate at slightly different speeds. The tire traction patch - the part of the tire actually touching the pavement - also changes as the motorcycle leans in a turn. Cornering enhanced technology takes this into account and, for optimal performance, intervenes differently when the motorcycle is leaned compared to when the motorcycle is upright.

The Pan America gets a bunch of riding modes including off-road and off-road plus modes

Ride Modes

Five ride modes are offered on the base model of the Pan America 1250; four are pre-programmed and one can be customised. The pre-programmed modes are Road, Sport, Rain, Off-Road and Off-Road Plus, each with specific combination of power delivery, engine braking and cornering functions on traction, and ABS. The Pan America 1250 Special has two additional modes that can be customised by the owner.

The H-D Pan America 1250's instrument console offers a comprehensive list of display and features

Instrument Console

The Pan America 1250 and 1250 Special both feature a 6.8-inch TFT screen which tilts on its mount to afford the rider an adjustable viewing position. With smartphone connectivity, as well as navigation functions through the Harley-Davidson app, riders can access a wide range of functions, including ride planning, turn-by-turn navigation, and can also use voice commands through a helmet-mounted headset to play music and to receive or place calls through the cellphone.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.