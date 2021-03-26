Harley-Davidson Pan America Production Begins; India Launch Later In 2021

The Harley-Davidson Pan America has started rolling off the production line from Harley's York, Pennsylvania Vehicle Operations Plant. And it's soon to make its way not just across the Atlantic to Europe, but to India and the rest of Asia as well. Back in the US, the action around the Pan America is heating up. A new video released by Harley-Davidson shows the first few bikes rolling off the assembly line at the Pennsylvania plant. So, it may be sooner than the end of the year when we do get to see the Pan America in India, with Harley-Davidson restructuring its India business model with the collaboration with Hero MotoCorp.

Also Read: 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America Launched Globally

The Harley-Davidson Pan America is the company's first ever adventure touring motorcycle

The H-D Pan America is powered by a 1,252 cc Revolution Max V-Twin which is first of its kind from the company. The engine is liquid-cooled and it makes 150 bhp at 9,000 rpm along with 127 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Harley claims that the Pan America 1250 has a fuel efficiency of 48 miles per gallon or 20.4 kmpl. The Pan America will be available in two variants, Standard and Special. The Pan America 1250 Special gets semi-active suspension along with vehicle load control, tyre pressure monitoring system, standard centre stand, adjustable rear brake pedal, Aluminium skid-plate, heated hand grips, steering damper, adaptive ride height and tubeless spoked wheels. The colour options are different on both motorcycle variants as well.

The most significant change on the Pan America Special though is the introduction of Adaptive Ride Height (ARH), which Harley-Davidson says is a first for any motorcycle. The system works by lowering the motorcycle when it comes to a stop. So, when the bike is being ridden, the seat height is normal 890 mm height, with unladen ground clearance of 175 mm. But the Adaptive Ride Height system will lower the seat height to 855 mm when the bike comes to a halt. And the ARH can also be optimised by settings through which the rider to suit his own needs.

We expect the Harley-Davidson Pan America to be launched in India sometime in the second half of 2021. By our estimates, expect the standard model to be priced at around ₹ 18 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the Special variant will likely be priced upwards of ₹ 20 lakh (Ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.