Harley-Davidson Kicks Off US Demo Tour Of Pan America 1250

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 will be launched in India in a few months, with Harley's new business model in India with Hero MotoCorp.

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is the brand's first adventure touring model expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The Pan America 1250 is Harley-Davidson's first adventure touring model
  • 1,252 cc v-twin makes 150 bhp at 9,000 rpm, 127 Nm at 6,750 rpm
  • The Pan America offers cornering electronics and adaptive ride height

Production of the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is well underway at the H-D manufacturing plant in York, Pennsylvania, and the bike is set to hit dealers soon in the US. And now, Harley-Davidson is taking the brand's first adventure bike on a demo tour across the US, and those interested in the Pan America 1250, as well as ADV enthusiasts can get a feel of the bike and experience it, up, close and personal. The demo tour will kick off in April and will cover 17 states across the US, and will be spread over 7 months, giving fans and enthusiasts across the United States an opportunity to experience the Pan America 1250's capabilities.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Features & Technology Explained

70a2oh0s

Jochen Zeitz, Harley-Davidson CEO has changed Harley-Davidson's strategy, focussing primarily on traditional markets. The Pan America though is a step away from Harley-Davidson's traditional product line-up

"I've had the opportunity to ride a Pan America motorcycle both on and off-road, and can't wait for riders to experience the innovations and capabilities that our team has built into this fantastic adventure touring bike," said Jochen Zeitz, CEO of Harley-Davidson. "Now riders can experience for themselves the first motorcycle of its kind to be designed and developed from the ground up in America."

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Production Begins

9s3gj39g

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250's Adaptive Ride Height system can lower the seat height when stopped

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is powered by the Revolution Max engine. The liquid-cooled, 1,252 cc v-twin makes 150 bhp at 9,000 rpm, along with 127 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. Launched in two variants, the Pan America 1250 and the Pan America 1250 Special, boast of several features, including cornering rider safety electronics, a 6.8-inch full-colour TFT instrument console with satellite navigation, smartphone connectivity, as well as semi-active suspension with Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) on the Pan America 1250 Special model.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Launched In Thailand

bcnqd8rs

The Pan America 1250 made its Thailand debut at the Bangkok International Motorcycle Show 2021

0 Comments

Harley-Davidson has already showcased the Pan America 1250 at the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show 2021, which is currently going on, from March 22 to April 4, 2021. n Thailand, Harley-Davidson has launched both variants of the Pan America, the base Pan America and the Pan America Special. Prices for the H-D Pan America begin at 899,000 baht (around ₹ 20.95 lakh at current exchange rates) and go up to 972,000 baht (around ₹ 22.65 lakh at current exchange rates). We expect Harley-Davidson India to introduce the Pan America 1250 in a few months from now, with prices ranging from around ₹ 20 lakh.

