carandbike logo
search

Harley-Davidson Reports Positive First Quarter Results For 2021

The American motorcycle brand has reported a 9 per cent increase in overall sales across all markets worldwide.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
Harley-Davidson reports strong first quarter sales and net income expand View Photos
Harley-Davidson reports strong first quarter sales and net income

Highlights

  • Overall global sales of Harley-Davidson increase by 9 per cent
  • North America sales increase by 30 per cent
  • Motorcycle segment revenue growth in 2021 expected to be 30-35 per cent

Harley-Davidson has reported a positive start to 2021 with the first quarter results of the calendar year showing good results in the crucial home market of North America. Sales in North America grew 30 per cent although year-on-year sales in Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) as well as Latin America took a beating. Sales in Asia Pacific remained flat, and from all indications, CEO Jochen Zeitz's Hardwire strategy to focus on the strengths of the brand, and cut down operations in certain geographies seems to have benefited the Bar & Shield brand.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Hit With EU Tariff Ruling

70a2oh0s

Jochen Zeitz, Harley-Davidson Chairman, President & CEO is leading the brand's revival with strong measures

"I am very pleased with the pace of recovery that we have seen across our business, as demonstrated by the strong financial results this quarter. The actions we have taken to reshape the business are having a positive impact on our results, especially for our most important North American region," said Zeitz, who is the Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson.

"We can see the initial signs of consumer excitement and optimism returning and I am confident Harley-Davidson in 2021 is a significantly leaner, faster, and more efficient organization which is ready to win and successfully deliver on our 5-year Hardwire strategy, as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world," added Zeitz.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Kicks Off US Demo Tour Of Pan America 1250

tbg65vcs

(There will be two variants of the Pan America 1250 on sale - Standard and Special)

0 Comments

Despite global motorcycle sales being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Harley-Davidson sold 44,200 units between January and March 2021, a 9 per cent increase on the 40,400 units sold in the same period a year ago. North America (32,800 units) remains Harley-Davidson's strongest market in 2021, followed by Asia Pacific (5,850 units), EMEA (4,900 units) and Latin America (700 units). Revenue for the first quarter in 2021 is reported at $1,423 million, a 10 per cent increase over the same period a year ago, while net income is at $259 million, an increase of 272 per cent over just $70 million in the same period a year ago.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Harley-Davidson Bikes

  • Ba Boy Stand
    Ba Boy Stand
  • Bat Boy Side Look
    Bat Boy Side Look
  • Fat Boyengine
    Fat Boyengine
  • 1
    1
  • 2
    2
  • 3
    3
  • Iron 883 Seating
    Iron 883 Seating
  • Iron 883 Tank
    Iron 883 Tank
  • Iron 883 Exhauct
    Iron 883 Exhauct
  • 1
    1
  • 10
    10
  • 2
    2
  • Street Bob Console Meter
    Street Bob Console Meter
  • Street Bob
    Street Bob
  • Street Bob1
    Street Bob1
  • Street Glide Special Headlight Doom
    Street Glide Special Headlight Doom
  • Street Glide Special Speedometer
    Street Glide Special Speedometer
  • Street Glide Special Tail
    Street Glide Special Tail
  • 1
    1
  • 2
    2
  • 3
    3
  • Harley Davidson Forty Eight Engine
    Harley Davidson Forty Eight Engine
  • Harley Davidson Forty Eight Tankview
    Harley Davidson Forty Eight Tankview
  • Harley Davidson Forty Eight
    Harley Davidson Forty Eight
  • Harley Davidson Street Rod Side View
    Harley Davidson Street Rod Side View
  • Harley Davidson Street Rod Runing
    Harley Davidson Street Rod Runing
  • Harley Davidson Street Rod
    Harley Davidson Street Rod
  • 1
    1
  • 2
    2
  • 3
    3
x
Railways Hero Mayur Shelke Who Saved A 6-Year Old Gifted A New Jawa Forty Two
Railways Hero Mayur Shelke Who Saved A 6-Year Old Gifted A New Jawa Forty Two
2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift Unveiled
2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift Unveiled
New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLA Bookings Begin In India
New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLA Bookings Begin In India
Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle
Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities