Heavy Landslide Hits Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur District; NH-707 Temporarily Closed

The National Highway 707 has been temporarily blocked after a major landslide occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district. An entire stretch of about 100 metres long mountain-side road, connecting Paonta Sahib and Shillai-Hatkoti, collapsed due to the landslide, blocking traffic on the road. Luckily no loss of life had been reported due to the incident, while the traffic is reportedly being diverted Paonta Sahib through Kaftoa via Jakhna Jong-Killor. The landslide reportedly took place near Nahan town and several videos of the landslide have already gone viral on social media.

After the landslide, authorities have now barricaded the road and people in the nearby area have been asked to be on high alert. For now, policemen have been posted at the entry points to warn people to take different routes. Orders to repair the road have been released, and the damaged stretch of road is expected to open in the next three to four days.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the monsoon over Himachal Pradesh during the previous week was normal. However, a series of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides have been reported from the region over the past few days. Close to 175 tourists are stranded in Lahaul-Spiti in the state after a cloudburst and landslides triggered by heavy rain. Reportedly, the state received 73.7 mm of rain during the past week, compared to normal rainfall of 70.2 mm.

Source: TOI