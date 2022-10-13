Hero Electric Partners With Spoctech Green Ventures For Last Mile Delivery In Tamil Nadu

  • Home
Hero Electric has announced a partnership with Spoctech Green Ventures to launch last mile delivery solutions in Tamil Nadu.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
13-Oct-22 01:07 PM IST
Highlights
  • Hero Electric partners with Spoctech Green Ventures
  • Will deploy 5,000 EVs in Chennai for last mile deliveries
  • Hero aims to ride the wave of EV demand for last mile deliveries

Hero Electric, India’s largest electric two-wheeler company has announced a partnership with Spoctech Green Ventures, to introduce last mile delivery solutions in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Hero Electric will deploy 5,000 electric vehicles in Chennai over the next two years and work in tandem with Spoctech to offer green last mile delivery solutions. 

Also Read: Hero Electric To Set Up New EV Manufacturing Plant In Rajasthan

Spoctech is a next-generation platform connecting clean technology with Fin-tech solutions. In partnership with Parveen Travels Pvt Limited, Spoctech launched e-mobility services in Chennai through its EV Aggregator Platform ZeMP (Zero Emission Mobility Platform). ZeMP provides customized solutions to supply chain companies, merchants, operators, and riders to adopt electric vehicles. It offers electric vehicles on subscription, lease to own and swappable models. The offering fits different users with their respective requirements enabling the adoption of EV. 

Commenting on the partnership, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “India is rapidly scaling infrastructure to promote EVs as the new age mobility port aligned with its pledge to reduce 40% of its fossil fuel consumption by 2030. In a growing economy, electrification of urban freight transport becomes increasingly important to suit diverse demands cost-effectively. This partnership is another step in advancing our vision of achieving net zero emissions by 2030 and generating further employment opportunities in the overall sector and country.”

Also Read: Hero Electric To Set Up A New R&D Centre

The transition to electric mobility has emerged as one of the most promising strategies to decarbonise Indian e-commerce and logistics sector and this is where Hero Electric aims to capitalise on the rising demand for non-polluting last mile delivery solutions.

