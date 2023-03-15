Hero Electric Unveils Updated Range Of Optima And Nyx Scooters

Hero Electric, one of India’s largest electric two-wheeler company, has unveiled three updated electric scooters. These include the Optima CX2.0 and Optima CX5.0 along with the Nyx CX5.0. The Optima CX2.0 gets a single LFP battery, while the other two scooters get dual LFP batteries.

The Optima CX.20 gets a range of 89 km per charge, with a 2 kWh lithium-ion battery. There’s a 1.9 kW motor on offer, which can propel the scooter to a top speed of 48 kmph. The battery can be charged fully in four and a half hours. It is a lightweight scooter, weighing in at 93 kg and has a decent ground clearance of 165 mm. other features include a combined braking system and a side-stand sensor along with drive mode lock and reverse roll protection.

The Optima CX5.0 on the other hand, gets a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery, with range of 113 km on a single charge and a 1.9 kW motor, similar to the CX2.0, which can propel the scooter to a maximum of 55 kmph. The CX5.0 is 10 kg heavier than the CX2.0, at 103 kg and the battery can be fully charged in three hours with the dual charger setup. Like the Optima CX2.0, the CX5.0 has a ground clearance of 165 mm.

(From L to R: Sohinder Gill, CEO and Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, with the newly launched scooters)

Commenting on the launch, Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, said, “After 15 years of unwavering commitment towards building India's electric vehicle ecosystem, we are fully dedicated to realizing the country's electric mobility mission. Our continuous efforts are focused on bringing this vision to life sooner rather than later. Each of our products has undergone an exhaustive R&D process with a primary focus on ensuring customer safety. In tandem with this, we have also worked closely with our partners to cater to the surging demand for EVs in the country. As a result, we are proud to announce that we are all set to roll out over 1 million vehicles annually from our manufacturing units."

Lastly, the Nyx CX5.0 gets the same battery and motor as the Optima CX5.0 but gets a lower top-speed of 48 kmph. It has the same range at 113 km on a single charge and the battery can be charged fully in three hours with a dual charger setup. The Nyx does weigh heavier than the Optima CX5.0 at 106 kg and has higher ground clearance at 175 mm.

The company has a brand new modern factory under construction at Ludhiana and with a strategic partnership with the Mahindra Group, the company now has a manufacturing capacity of half a million two-wheelers and plans to set up a new greenfield plant at Rajasthan with an annual production capacity of 2 million units.