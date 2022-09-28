Hero Vida Electric Scooter To Get Swappable Batteries

Hero MotoCorp is set to reveal its new electric scooter in India under the Vida brand on October 7, 2022. Ahead of its debut, Hero has started teasing the scooter along with revealing snippets of information. In the most recent teaser, the company confirmed that the new electric scooter will feature swappable batteries. This shouldn’t be surprising with the scooter having been developed in partnership with Taiwan firm Gogoro which delves into battery swapping technology. The two companies were to also partner to set up battery swapping stations for the scooters as well.

The recent teaser campaign reaffirms that the two-wheeler manufacturer will be setting up public charging stations aside from offering complementary home charging options. The two-wheeler manufacturer recently also announced a partnership with Hindustan Petroleum to deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the country targeted particularly at electric two-wheelers.

While the company’s recent teaser campaign is yet to give us a glimpse of the scooter, Hero has said that its electric scooter will get some best-in-segment features. The company has revealed little else about its scooter, so it remains to be seen what features the company is referring to.

Not only is VIDA the future of mobility, it also comes with a range of best-in-class features that make it the most exciting way to get around, no matter where it is you’re headed.#VidaEV #VidaEScooter #NotFirst #EV #ElectricScooter #CleanMobility #EV #ElectricScooter pic.twitter.com/5VrrtHRpIH — VIDA World (@VidaDotWorld) September 27, 2022

On the charging front, the new Vida e-scooter is set to adopt Ather’s fast-charging technology. Hero officially announced its plans to adopt the latter’s technology back in October last year.

The Vida electric scooter will be manufactured at Hero's green manufacturing plant in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.