  • Home
  • News
  • Hero Vida Electric Scooter To Get Swappable Batteries

Hero Vida Electric Scooter To Get Swappable Batteries

Hero MotoCorp said that its upcoming Vida electric scooter will get many best-in-class features.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
28-Sep-22 04:36 PM IST
Hero Vida Electric Scooter To Get Swappable Batteries banner

Hero MotoCorp is set to reveal its new electric scooter in India under the Vida brand on October 7, 2022. Ahead of its debut, Hero has started teasing the scooter along with revealing snippets of information. In the most recent teaser, the company confirmed that the new electric scooter will feature swappable batteries. This shouldn’t be surprising with the scooter having been developed in partnership with Taiwan firm Gogoro which delves into battery swapping technology. The two companies were to also partner to set up battery swapping stations for the scooters as well.

The recent teaser campaign reaffirms that the two-wheeler manufacturer will be setting up public charging stations aside from offering complementary home charging options. The two-wheeler manufacturer recently also announced a partnership with Hindustan Petroleum to deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the country targeted particularly at electric two-wheelers.

Also read: Hero MotoCorp To Unveil Vida Electric Scooter On October 7

While the company’s recent teaser campaign is yet to give us a glimpse of the scooter, Hero has said that its electric scooter will get some best-in-segment features. The company has revealed little else about its scooter, so it remains to be seen what features the company is referring to.

On the charging front, the new Vida e-scooter is set to adopt Ather’s fast-charging technology. Hero officially announced its plans to adopt the latter’s technology back in October last year.

The Vida electric scooter will be manufactured at Hero's green manufacturing plant in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

Related Articles
Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
3 hours ago
Hero MotoCorp Announces Special Offers Under HERO GIFT For The Festive Season
Hero MotoCorp Announces Special Offers Under HERO GIFT For The Festive Season
1 day ago
Hero MotoCorp Hikes Prices Across Its Range Of Scooters and Motorcycles
Hero MotoCorp Hikes Prices Across Its Range Of Scooters and Motorcycles
4 days ago
Hero MotoCorp, HP Partner To Set-Up EV Charging Stations Across India
Hero MotoCorp, HP Partner To Set-Up EV Charging Stations Across India
7 days ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What would you consider before buying an electric scooter?